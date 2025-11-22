シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / GW88
Herwindu

GW88

Herwindu
レビュー1件
信頼性
13週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 29%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
207
利益トレード:
107 (51.69%)
損失トレード:
100 (48.31%)
ベストトレード:
100.54 USD
最悪のトレード:
-102.55 USD
総利益:
9 126.50 USD (459 204 pips)
総損失:
-6 211.49 USD (304 806 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
19 (1 684.58 USD)
最大連続利益:
1 684.58 USD (19)
シャープレシオ:
0.21
取引アクティビティ:
77.35%
最大入金額:
2.94%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
11
平均保有時間:
21 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.30
長いトレード:
146 (70.53%)
短いトレード:
61 (29.47%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.47
期待されたペイオフ:
14.08 USD
平均利益:
85.29 USD
平均損失:
-62.11 USD
最大連続の負け:
14 (-835.90 USD)
最大連続損失:
-891.95 USD (13)
月間成長:
-4.89%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
2 245.40 USD (15.35%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
15.34% (2 245.40 USD)
エクイティによる:
1.71% (240.42 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 194
EURJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 3K
EURJPY -30
GBPJPY -54
AUDJPY -2
CADJPY -55
NZDJPY 49
CHFJPY 24
USDJPY -27
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 157K
EURJPY -1K
GBPJPY -2K
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
CHFJPY 1K
USDJPY -1K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +100.54 USD
最悪のトレード: -103 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 19
最大連続の負け: 13
最大連続利益: +1 684.58 USD
最大連続損失: -835.90 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Swing Trading Style

The execution of trades on this account is performed by multiple traders at the same time.

Always be prepared to experience both winning and losing streaks.
Estimate both winning and losing streaks of up to 20 consecutive trades.
Strictly implement safe money management practices, based on our recommendations below:

  • 5,000 USD use 0.01 lot 

  • 10,000 USD use 0.02 lot

  • 15,000 USD use 0.03 lot

  • 20,000 USD use 0.04 lot

  • And so forth—simply multiply proportionally.

It's not recommended to trade with a deposit below USD 5,000.

Deposits under 5,000 USD should utilize a Cent account with lot calculations remaining as stated above.

Engaging in trades beyond our recommendations indicates your acknowledgment and acceptance of potential risk.


平均の評価:
diy-apprentice
457
diy-apprentice 2025.11.22 11:08 
 

Terrible result in recent trades! 13 consecutive trades all losing money!!

2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 01:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 03:32
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.07 03:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 03:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
