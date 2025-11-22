- 成長
トレード:
207
利益トレード:
107 (51.69%)
損失トレード:
100 (48.31%)
ベストトレード:
100.54 USD
最悪のトレード:
-102.55 USD
総利益:
9 126.50 USD (459 204 pips)
総損失:
-6 211.49 USD (304 806 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
19 (1 684.58 USD)
最大連続利益:
1 684.58 USD (19)
シャープレシオ:
0.21
取引アクティビティ:
77.35%
最大入金額:
2.94%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
11
平均保有時間:
21 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.30
長いトレード:
146 (70.53%)
短いトレード:
61 (29.47%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.47
期待されたペイオフ:
14.08 USD
平均利益:
85.29 USD
平均損失:
-62.11 USD
最大連続の負け:
14 (-835.90 USD)
最大連続損失:
-891.95 USD (13)
月間成長:
-4.89%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
2 245.40 USD (15.35%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
15.34% (2 245.40 USD)
エクイティによる:
1.71% (240.42 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|194
|EURJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|3K
|EURJPY
|-30
|GBPJPY
|-54
|AUDJPY
|-2
|CADJPY
|-55
|NZDJPY
|49
|CHFJPY
|24
|USDJPY
|-27
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|157K
|EURJPY
|-1K
|GBPJPY
|-2K
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +100.54 USD
最悪のトレード: -103 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 19
最大連続の負け: 13
最大連続利益: +1 684.58 USD
最大連続損失: -835.90 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Swing Trading Style
The execution of trades on this account is performed by multiple traders at the same time.
Always be prepared to experience both winning and losing streaks.
Estimate both winning and losing streaks of up to 20 consecutive trades.
Strictly implement safe money management practices, based on our recommendations below:
Deposits under 5,000 USD should utilize a Cent account with lot calculations remaining as stated above.
Engaging in trades beyond our recommendations indicates your acknowledgment and acceptance of potential risk.
Terrible result in recent trades! 13 consecutive trades all losing money!!