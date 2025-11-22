- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
202
Profit Trades:
105 (51.98%)
Loss Trades:
97 (48.02%)
Best trade:
100.54 USD
Worst trade:
-102.55 USD
Gross Profit:
8 931.28 USD (449 204 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 090.29 USD (298 806 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (1 684.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 684.58 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
78.47%
Max deposit load:
2.94%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.27
Long Trades:
141 (69.80%)
Short Trades:
61 (30.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
14.06 USD
Average Profit:
85.06 USD
Average Loss:
-62.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-835.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-891.95 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-6.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 245.40 USD (15.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.34% (2 245.40 USD)
By Equity:
1.71% (240.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|189
|EURJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|EURJPY
|-30
|GBPJPY
|-54
|AUDJPY
|-2
|CADJPY
|-55
|NZDJPY
|49
|CHFJPY
|24
|USDJPY
|-27
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|153K
|EURJPY
|-1K
|GBPJPY
|-2K
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +100.54 USD
Worst trade: -103 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 684.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -835.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Swing Trading Style
The execution of trades on this account is performed by multiple traders at the same time.
Always be prepared to experience both winning and losing streaks.
Estimate both winning and losing streaks of up to 20 consecutive trades.
Strictly implement safe money management practices, based on our recommendations below:
Deposits under 5,000 USD should utilize a Cent account with lot calculations remaining as stated above.
Engaging in trades beyond our recommendations indicates your acknowledgment and acceptance of potential risk.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
USD
USD
12
0%
202
51%
78%
1.46
14.06
USD
USD
15%
1:50
Terrible result in recent trades! 13 consecutive trades all losing money!!