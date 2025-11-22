SignalsSections
Herwindu

GW88

Herwindu
1 review
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
202
Profit Trades:
105 (51.98%)
Loss Trades:
97 (48.02%)
Best trade:
100.54 USD
Worst trade:
-102.55 USD
Gross Profit:
8 931.28 USD (449 204 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 090.29 USD (298 806 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (1 684.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 684.58 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
78.47%
Max deposit load:
2.94%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.27
Long Trades:
141 (69.80%)
Short Trades:
61 (30.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
14.06 USD
Average Profit:
85.06 USD
Average Loss:
-62.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-835.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-891.95 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-6.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 245.40 USD (15.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.34% (2 245.40 USD)
By Equity:
1.71% (240.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 189
EURJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
EURJPY -30
GBPJPY -54
AUDJPY -2
CADJPY -55
NZDJPY 49
CHFJPY 24
USDJPY -27
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 153K
EURJPY -1K
GBPJPY -2K
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
CHFJPY 1K
USDJPY -1K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +100.54 USD
Worst trade: -103 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 684.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -835.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
282 more...
Swing Trading Style

The execution of trades on this account is performed by multiple traders at the same time.

Always be prepared to experience both winning and losing streaks.
Estimate both winning and losing streaks of up to 20 consecutive trades.
Strictly implement safe money management practices, based on our recommendations below:

  • 5,000 USD use 0.01 lot 

  • 10,000 USD use 0.02 lot

  • 15,000 USD use 0.03 lot

  • 20,000 USD use 0.04 lot

  • And so forth—simply multiply proportionally.

It's not recommended to trade with a deposit below USD 5,000.

Deposits under 5,000 USD should utilize a Cent account with lot calculations remaining as stated above.

Engaging in trades beyond our recommendations indicates your acknowledgment and acceptance of potential risk.


Average rating:
diy-apprentice
457
diy-apprentice 2025.11.22 11:08 
 

Terrible result in recent trades! 13 consecutive trades all losing money!!

2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 01:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 03:32
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.07 03:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 03:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GW88
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
12
0%
202
51%
78%
1.46
14.06
USD
15%
1:50
Copy

