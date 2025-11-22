- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
207
Negociações com lucro:
107 (51.69%)
Negociações com perda:
100 (48.31%)
Melhor negociação:
100.54 USD
Pior negociação:
-102.55 USD
Lucro bruto:
9 126.50 USD (459 204 pips)
Perda bruta:
-6 211.49 USD (304 806 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
19 (1 684.58 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 684.58 USD (19)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.21
Atividade de negociação:
77.35%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.94%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
21 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.30
Negociações longas:
146 (70.53%)
Negociações curtas:
61 (29.47%)
Fator de lucro:
1.47
Valor esperado:
14.08 USD
Lucro médio:
85.29 USD
Perda média:
-62.11 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
14 (-835.90 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-891.95 USD (13)
Crescimento mensal:
-4.89%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
2 245.40 USD (15.35%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
15.34% (2 245.40 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.71% (240.42 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|194
|EURJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|3K
|EURJPY
|-30
|GBPJPY
|-54
|AUDJPY
|-2
|CADJPY
|-55
|NZDJPY
|49
|CHFJPY
|24
|USDJPY
|-27
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|157K
|EURJPY
|-1K
|GBPJPY
|-2K
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +100.54 USD
Pior negociação: -103 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 19
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 13
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 684.58 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -835.90 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Swing Trading Style
The execution of trades on this account is performed by multiple traders at the same time.
Always be prepared to experience both winning and losing streaks.
Estimate both winning and losing streaks of up to 20 consecutive trades.
Strictly implement safe money management practices, based on our recommendations below:
Deposits under 5,000 USD should utilize a Cent account with lot calculations remaining as stated above.
Engaging in trades beyond our recommendations indicates your acknowledgment and acceptance of potential risk.
Terrible result in recent trades! 13 consecutive trades all losing money!!