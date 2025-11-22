SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / GW88
Herwindu

GW88

Herwindu
1 Bewertung
Zuverlässigkeit
13 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 28%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
209
Gewinntrades:
107 (51.19%)
Verlusttrades:
102 (48.80%)
Bester Trade:
100.54 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-102.55 USD
Bruttoprofit:
9 126.50 USD (459 204 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-6 333.29 USD (310 806 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
19 (1 684.58 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 684.58 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
77.35%
Max deposit load:
2.94%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
21 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.24
Long-Positionen:
148 (70.81%)
Short-Positionen:
61 (29.19%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.44
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
13.36 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
85.29 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-62.09 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-835.90 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-891.95 USD (13)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-7.84%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
2 245.40 USD (15.35%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
15.34% (2 245.40 USD)
Kapital:
1.71% (240.42 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 196
EURJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
EURJPY -30
GBPJPY -54
AUDJPY -2
CADJPY -55
NZDJPY 49
CHFJPY 24
USDJPY -27
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 151K
EURJPY -1K
GBPJPY -2K
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
CHFJPY 1K
USDJPY -1K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +100.54 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -103 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 19
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 13
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 684.58 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -835.90 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
noch 282 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Swing Trading Style

The execution of trades on this account is performed by multiple traders at the same time.

Always be prepared to experience both winning and losing streaks.
Estimate both winning and losing streaks of up to 20 consecutive trades.
Strictly implement safe money management practices, based on our recommendations below:

  • 5,000 USD use 0.01 lot 

  • 10,000 USD use 0.02 lot

  • 15,000 USD use 0.03 lot

  • 20,000 USD use 0.04 lot

  • And so forth—simply multiply proportionally.

It's not recommended to trade with a deposit below USD 5,000.

Deposits under 5,000 USD should utilize a Cent account with lot calculations remaining as stated above.

Engaging in trades beyond our recommendations indicates your acknowledgment and acceptance of potential risk.


Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
diy-apprentice
457
diy-apprentice 2025.11.22 11:08 
 

Terrible result in recent trades! 13 consecutive trades all losing money!!

2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 01:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 03:32
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.07 03:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 03:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
GW88
30 USD pro Monat
28%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
13
0%
209
51%
77%
1.44
13.36
USD
15%
1:50
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.