- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
209
Gewinntrades:
107 (51.19%)
Verlusttrades:
102 (48.80%)
Bester Trade:
100.54 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-102.55 USD
Bruttoprofit:
9 126.50 USD (459 204 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-6 333.29 USD (310 806 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
19 (1 684.58 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 684.58 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
77.35%
Max deposit load:
2.94%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
21 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.24
Long-Positionen:
148 (70.81%)
Short-Positionen:
61 (29.19%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.44
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
13.36 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
85.29 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-62.09 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-835.90 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-891.95 USD (13)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-7.84%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
2 245.40 USD (15.35%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
15.34% (2 245.40 USD)
Kapital:
1.71% (240.42 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|196
|EURJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|EURJPY
|-30
|GBPJPY
|-54
|AUDJPY
|-2
|CADJPY
|-55
|NZDJPY
|49
|CHFJPY
|24
|USDJPY
|-27
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|151K
|EURJPY
|-1K
|GBPJPY
|-2K
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +100.54 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -103 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 19
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 13
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 684.58 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -835.90 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Swing Trading Style
The execution of trades on this account is performed by multiple traders at the same time.
Always be prepared to experience both winning and losing streaks.
Estimate both winning and losing streaks of up to 20 consecutive trades.
Strictly implement safe money management practices, based on our recommendations below:
Deposits under 5,000 USD should utilize a Cent account with lot calculations remaining as stated above.
Engaging in trades beyond our recommendations indicates your acknowledgment and acceptance of potential risk.
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
28%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
USD
USD
13
0%
209
51%
77%
1.44
13.36
USD
USD
15%
1:50
Terrible result in recent trades! 13 consecutive trades all losing money!!