Herwindu

GW88

Herwindu
1 리뷰
안정성
14
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 41%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
230
이익 거래:
119 (51.73%)
손실 거래:
111 (48.26%)
최고의 거래:
199.68 USD
최악의 거래:
-102.55 USD
총 수익:
10 983.36 USD (514 727 pips)
총 손실:
-6 837.41 USD (333 263 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
19 (1 684.58 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 684.58 USD (19)
샤프 비율:
0.24
거래 활동:
75.19%
최대 입금량:
2.94%
최근 거래:
14 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
15
평균 유지 시간:
20 시간
회복 요인:
1.85
롱(주식매수):
167 (72.61%)
숏(주식차입매도):
63 (27.39%)
수익 요인:
1.61
기대수익:
18.03 USD
평균 이익:
92.30 USD
평균 손실:
-61.60 USD
연속 최대 손실:
14 (-835.90 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-891.95 USD (13)
월별 성장률:
13.03%
연간 예측:
158.11%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
2 245.40 USD (15.35%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
15.34% (2 245.40 USD)
자본금별:
1.71% (240.42 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 217
EURJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 4.2K
EURJPY -30
GBPJPY -54
AUDJPY -2
CADJPY -55
NZDJPY 49
CHFJPY 24
USDJPY -27
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 184K
EURJPY -1K
GBPJPY -2K
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
CHFJPY 1K
USDJPY -1K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +199.68 USD
최악의 거래: -103 USD
연속 최대 이익: 19
연속 최대 손실: 13
연속 최대 이익: +1 684.58 USD
연속 최대 손실: -835.90 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
283 더...
Swing Trading Style

The execution of trades on this account is performed by multiple traders at the same time.

Always be prepared to experience both winning and losing streaks.
Estimate both winning and losing streaks of up to 20 consecutive trades.
Strictly implement safe money management practices, based on our recommendations below:

  • 5,000 USD use 0.02 lot 

  • 10,000 USD use 0.04 lot

  • 15,000 USD use 0.06 lot

  • 20,000 USD use 0.08 lot

  • And so forth—simply multiply proportionally.

It's not recommended to trade with a deposit below USD 5,000.

Deposits under 5,000 USD should utilize a Cent account with lot calculations remaining as stated above.

Engaging in trades beyond our recommendations indicates your acknowledgment and acceptance of potential risk.


평균 평점:
diy-apprentice
457
diy-apprentice 2025.11.22 11:08 
 

Terrible result in recent trades! 13 consecutive trades all losing money!!

2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 01:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 03:32
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.07 03:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 03:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.