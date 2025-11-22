- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
230
이익 거래:
119 (51.73%)
손실 거래:
111 (48.26%)
최고의 거래:
199.68 USD
최악의 거래:
-102.55 USD
총 수익:
10 983.36 USD (514 727 pips)
총 손실:
-6 837.41 USD (333 263 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
19 (1 684.58 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 684.58 USD (19)
샤프 비율:
0.24
거래 활동:
75.19%
최대 입금량:
2.94%
최근 거래:
14 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
15
평균 유지 시간:
20 시간
회복 요인:
1.85
롱(주식매수):
167 (72.61%)
숏(주식차입매도):
63 (27.39%)
수익 요인:
1.61
기대수익:
18.03 USD
평균 이익:
92.30 USD
평균 손실:
-61.60 USD
연속 최대 손실:
14 (-835.90 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-891.95 USD (13)
월별 성장률:
13.03%
연간 예측:
158.11%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
2 245.40 USD (15.35%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
15.34% (2 245.40 USD)
자본금별:
1.71% (240.42 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|217
|EURJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.2K
|EURJPY
|-30
|GBPJPY
|-54
|AUDJPY
|-2
|CADJPY
|-55
|NZDJPY
|49
|CHFJPY
|24
|USDJPY
|-27
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|184K
|EURJPY
|-1K
|GBPJPY
|-2K
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +199.68 USD
최악의 거래: -103 USD
연속 최대 이익: 19
연속 최대 손실: 13
연속 최대 이익: +1 684.58 USD
연속 최대 손실: -835.90 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Swing Trading Style
The execution of trades on this account is performed by multiple traders at the same time.
Always be prepared to experience both winning and losing streaks.
Estimate both winning and losing streaks of up to 20 consecutive trades.
Strictly implement safe money management practices, based on our recommendations below:
Deposits under 5,000 USD should utilize a Cent account with lot calculations remaining as stated above.
Engaging in trades beyond our recommendations indicates your acknowledgment and acceptance of potential risk.
The execution of trades on this account is performed by multiple traders at the same time.
Always be prepared to experience both winning and losing streaks.
Estimate both winning and losing streaks of up to 20 consecutive trades.
Strictly implement safe money management practices, based on our recommendations below:
-
5,000 USD use 0.02 lot
-
10,000 USD use 0.04 lot
-
15,000 USD use 0.06 lot
-
20,000 USD use 0.08 lot
-
And so forth—simply multiply proportionally.
Deposits under 5,000 USD should utilize a Cent account with lot calculations remaining as stated above.
Engaging in trades beyond our recommendations indicates your acknowledgment and acceptance of potential risk.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
41%
0
0
USD
USD
14K
USD
USD
14
0%
230
51%
75%
1.60
18.03
USD
USD
15%
1:50
Terrible result in recent trades! 13 consecutive trades all losing money!!