Herwindu

GW88

Herwindu
1 comentario
Fiabilidad
13 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 29%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
207
Transacciones Rentables:
107 (51.69%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
100 (48.31%)
Mejor transacción:
100.54 USD
Peor transacción:
-102.55 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
9 126.50 USD (459 204 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-6 211.49 USD (304 806 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
19 (1 684.58 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 684.58 USD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Actividad comercial:
77.35%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.94%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
21 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.30
Transacciones Largas:
146 (70.53%)
Transacciones Cortas:
61 (29.47%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.47
Beneficio Esperado:
14.08 USD
Beneficio medio:
85.29 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-62.11 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
14 (-835.90 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-891.95 USD (13)
Crecimiento al mes:
-4.89%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
2 245.40 USD (15.35%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
15.34% (2 245.40 USD)
De fondos:
1.71% (240.42 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 194
EURJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
USDJPY 1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 3K
EURJPY -30
GBPJPY -54
AUDJPY -2
CADJPY -55
NZDJPY 49
CHFJPY 24
USDJPY -27
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 157K
EURJPY -1K
GBPJPY -2K
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
CHFJPY 1K
USDJPY -1K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +100.54 USD
Peor transacción: -103 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 19
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 13
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 684.58 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -835.90 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
otros 282...
Swing Trading Style

The execution of trades on this account is performed by multiple traders at the same time.

Always be prepared to experience both winning and losing streaks.
Estimate both winning and losing streaks of up to 20 consecutive trades.
Strictly implement safe money management practices, based on our recommendations below:

  • 5,000 USD use 0.01 lot 

  • 10,000 USD use 0.02 lot

  • 15,000 USD use 0.03 lot

  • 20,000 USD use 0.04 lot

  • And so forth—simply multiply proportionally.

It's not recommended to trade with a deposit below USD 5,000.

Deposits under 5,000 USD should utilize a Cent account with lot calculations remaining as stated above.

Engaging in trades beyond our recommendations indicates your acknowledgment and acceptance of potential risk.


Evaluación media:
diy-apprentice
457
diy-apprentice 2025.11.22 11:08 
 

Terrible result in recent trades! 13 consecutive trades all losing money!!

2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 01:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 03:32
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.07 03:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 03:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
GW88
29%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
13
0%
207
51%
77%
1.46
14.08
USD
15%
1:50
