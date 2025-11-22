- Cuenta
Total de Trades:
207
Transacciones Rentables:
107 (51.69%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
100 (48.31%)
Mejor transacción:
100.54 USD
Peor transacción:
-102.55 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
9 126.50 USD (459 204 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-6 211.49 USD (304 806 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
19 (1 684.58 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 684.58 USD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Actividad comercial:
77.35%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.94%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
21 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.30
Transacciones Largas:
146 (70.53%)
Transacciones Cortas:
61 (29.47%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.47
Beneficio Esperado:
14.08 USD
Beneficio medio:
85.29 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-62.11 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
14 (-835.90 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-891.95 USD (13)
Crecimiento al mes:
-4.89%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
2 245.40 USD (15.35%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
15.34% (2 245.40 USD)
De fondos:
1.71% (240.42 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|194
|EURJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|3K
|EURJPY
|-30
|GBPJPY
|-54
|AUDJPY
|-2
|CADJPY
|-55
|NZDJPY
|49
|CHFJPY
|24
|USDJPY
|-27
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|157K
|EURJPY
|-1K
|GBPJPY
|-2K
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Swing Trading Style
The execution of trades on this account is performed by multiple traders at the same time.
Always be prepared to experience both winning and losing streaks.
Estimate both winning and losing streaks of up to 20 consecutive trades.
Strictly implement safe money management practices, based on our recommendations below:
Deposits under 5,000 USD should utilize a Cent account with lot calculations remaining as stated above.
Engaging in trades beyond our recommendations indicates your acknowledgment and acceptance of potential risk.
Terrible result in recent trades! 13 consecutive trades all losing money!!