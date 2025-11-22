- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
206
盈利交易:
107 (51.94%)
亏损交易:
99 (48.06%)
最好交易:
100.54 USD
最差交易:
-102.55 USD
毛利:
9 126.50 USD (459 204 pips)
毛利亏损:
-6 171.09 USD (302 806 pips)
最大连续赢利:
19 (1 684.58 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 684.58 USD (19)
夏普比率:
0.21
交易活动:
78.47%
最大入金加载:
2.94%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
21 小时
采收率:
1.32
长期交易:
145 (70.39%)
短期交易:
61 (29.61%)
利润因子:
1.48
预期回报:
14.35 USD
平均利润:
85.29 USD
平均损失:
-62.33 USD
最大连续失误:
14 (-835.90 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-891.95 USD (13)
每月增长:
-4.18%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
2 245.40 USD (15.35%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
15.34% (2 245.40 USD)
净值:
1.71% (240.42 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|193
|EURJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|EURJPY
|-30
|GBPJPY
|-54
|AUDJPY
|-2
|CADJPY
|-55
|NZDJPY
|49
|CHFJPY
|24
|USDJPY
|-27
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|159K
|EURJPY
|-1K
|GBPJPY
|-2K
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +100.54 USD
最差交易: -103 USD
最大连续赢利: 19
最大连续失误: 13
最大连续盈利: +1 684.58 USD
最大连续亏损: -835.90 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Swing Trading Style
The execution of trades on this account is performed by multiple traders at the same time.
Always be prepared to experience both winning and losing streaks.
Estimate both winning and losing streaks of up to 20 consecutive trades.
Strictly implement safe money management practices, based on our recommendations below:
Deposits under 5,000 USD should utilize a Cent account with lot calculations remaining as stated above.
Engaging in trades beyond our recommendations indicates your acknowledgment and acceptance of potential risk.
The execution of trades on this account is performed by multiple traders at the same time.
Always be prepared to experience both winning and losing streaks.
Estimate both winning and losing streaks of up to 20 consecutive trades.
Strictly implement safe money management practices, based on our recommendations below:
-
5,000 USD use 0.01 lot
-
10,000 USD use 0.02 lot
-
15,000 USD use 0.03 lot
-
20,000 USD use 0.04 lot
-
And so forth—simply multiply proportionally.
Deposits under 5,000 USD should utilize a Cent account with lot calculations remaining as stated above.
Engaging in trades beyond our recommendations indicates your acknowledgment and acceptance of potential risk.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
30%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
USD
USD
12
0%
206
51%
78%
1.47
14.35
USD
USD
15%
1:50
Terrible result in recent trades! 13 consecutive trades all losing money!!