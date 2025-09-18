シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / MomentumGrowth
Eliran Bendahan

MomentumGrowth

Eliran Bendahan
レビュー0件
15週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -19%
VantageInternational-Live 20
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
77
利益トレード:
53 (68.83%)
損失トレード:
24 (31.17%)
ベストトレード:
60.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-73.22 USD
総利益:
940.35 USD (104 374 pips)
総損失:
-1 074.08 USD (117 844 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
9 (169.36 USD)
最大連続利益:
169.36 USD (9)
シャープレシオ:
-0.05
取引アクティビティ:
1.61%
最大入金額:
16.60%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
3
平均保有時間:
22 分
リカバリーファクター:
-0.33
長いトレード:
35 (45.45%)
短いトレード:
42 (54.55%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.88
期待されたペイオフ:
-1.74 USD
平均利益:
17.74 USD
平均損失:
-44.75 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-245.15 USD)
最大連続損失:
-245.15 USD (5)
月間成長:
-32.73%
年間予想:
-100.00%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
161.74 USD
最大の:
402.62 USD (42.79%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
42.79% (402.62 USD)
エクイティによる:
12.63% (96.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
DJ30 74
XAUUSD+ 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
DJ30 -145
XAUUSD+ 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
DJ30 -14K
XAUUSD+ 47
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +60.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -73 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +169.36 USD
最大連続損失: -245.15 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VantageInternational-Live 20"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Growth that never sleeps, discipline that never breaks.

Momentum Growth is built on a disciplined and structured trading approach designed to deliver consistency in all market conditions. The strategy follows a clear methodology with strict money management principles, ensuring that risk is carefully controlled on every trade. Unlike short-lived high-risk systems, Momentum Growth focuses on long-term sustainability by allowing profits to grow steadily as the balance compounds, while maintaining the same level of risk exposure.

The system applies patience and precision, waiting for high-quality setups rather than over-trading. Each trade is executed according to a set of predefined rules, with no random entries or emotional decisions. The strategy adapts to market dynamics, adjusting positions in line with volatility and momentum while maintaining a stable framework for risk management.

This signal is designed for traders and investors seeking steady growth, controlled risk, and a hands-off experience. By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building rather than chasing short-term gains.

The system is designed to operate in professional trading conditions with low spreads and fast execution, ensuring consistency across different market environments.

By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building. Steady hands. Strong growth. Smart risk.

レビューなし
2025.12.15 16:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 11:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 14:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 10:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 13:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.09 14:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 05:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 04:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 22:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.18 21:44
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 21:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 21:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
