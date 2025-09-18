SegnaliSezioni
Eliran Bendahan

MomentumGrowth

Eliran Bendahan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
VantageInternational-Live 20
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trade:
2 (25.00%)
Best Trade:
24.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-40.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
111.81 USD (17 189 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-66.90 USD (10 350 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (42.85 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
45.76 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.31
Attività di trading:
2.65%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.56%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
32 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.03
Long Trade:
4 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
4 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.67
Profitto previsto:
5.61 USD
Profitto medio:
18.64 USD
Perdita media:
-33.45 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-40.40 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-40.40 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
6.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.85 USD
Massimale:
43.70 USD (17.99%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.88% (43.70 USD)
Per equità:
4.87% (36.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
DJ30 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
DJ30 45
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
DJ30 6.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +24.00 USD
Worst Trade: -40 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +42.85 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -40.40 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 20" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Growth that never sleeps, discipline that never breaks.

Momentum Growth is built on a disciplined and structured trading approach designed to deliver consistency in all market conditions. The strategy follows a clear methodology with strict money management principles, ensuring that risk is carefully controlled on every trade. Unlike short-lived high-risk systems, Momentum Growth focuses on long-term sustainability by allowing profits to grow steadily as the balance compounds, while maintaining the same level of risk exposure.

The system applies patience and precision, waiting for high-quality setups rather than over-trading. Each trade is executed according to a set of predefined rules, with no random entries or emotional decisions. The strategy adapts to market dynamics, adjusting positions in line with volatility and momentum while maintaining a stable framework for risk management.

This signal is designed for traders and investors seeking steady growth, controlled risk, and a hands-off experience. By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building rather than chasing short-term gains.

The system is designed to operate in professional trading conditions with low spreads and fast execution, ensuring consistency across different market environments.

By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building. Steady hands. Strong growth. Smart risk.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.29 05:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 04:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 22:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.18 21:44
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 21:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 21:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
