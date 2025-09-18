信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / MomentumGrowth
Eliran Bendahan

MomentumGrowth

Eliran Bendahan
0条评论
15
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 -19%
VantageInternational-Live 20
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
77
盈利交易:
53 (68.83%)
亏损交易:
24 (31.17%)
最好交易:
60.00 USD
最差交易:
-73.22 USD
毛利:
940.35 USD (104 374 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 074.08 USD (117 844 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (169.36 USD)
最大连续盈利:
169.36 USD (9)
夏普比率:
-0.05
交易活动:
1.61%
最大入金加载:
16.60%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
22 分钟
采收率:
-0.33
长期交易:
35 (45.45%)
短期交易:
42 (54.55%)
利润因子:
0.88
预期回报:
-1.74 USD
平均利润:
17.74 USD
平均损失:
-44.75 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-245.15 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-245.15 USD (5)
每月增长:
-32.73%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
161.74 USD
最大值:
402.62 USD (42.79%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
42.79% (402.62 USD)
净值:
12.63% (96.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
DJ30 74
XAUUSD+ 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
DJ30 -145
XAUUSD+ 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
DJ30 -14K
XAUUSD+ 47
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +60.00 USD
最差交易: -73 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +169.36 USD
最大连续亏损: -245.15 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 20 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Growth that never sleeps, discipline that never breaks.

Momentum Growth is built on a disciplined and structured trading approach designed to deliver consistency in all market conditions. The strategy follows a clear methodology with strict money management principles, ensuring that risk is carefully controlled on every trade. Unlike short-lived high-risk systems, Momentum Growth focuses on long-term sustainability by allowing profits to grow steadily as the balance compounds, while maintaining the same level of risk exposure.

The system applies patience and precision, waiting for high-quality setups rather than over-trading. Each trade is executed according to a set of predefined rules, with no random entries or emotional decisions. The strategy adapts to market dynamics, adjusting positions in line with volatility and momentum while maintaining a stable framework for risk management.

This signal is designed for traders and investors seeking steady growth, controlled risk, and a hands-off experience. By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building rather than chasing short-term gains.

The system is designed to operate in professional trading conditions with low spreads and fast execution, ensuring consistency across different market environments.

By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building. Steady hands. Strong growth. Smart risk.

没有评论
2025.12.15 16:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 11:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 14:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 10:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 13:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.09 14:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 05:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 04:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 22:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.18 21:44
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 21:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 21:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
