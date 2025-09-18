SignauxSections
Eliran Bendahan

MomentumGrowth

Eliran Bendahan
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 6%
VantageInternational-Live 20
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
6 (75.00%)
Perte trades:
2 (25.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
24.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-40.40 USD
Bénéfice brut:
111.81 USD (17 189 pips)
Perte brute:
-66.90 USD (10 350 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (42.85 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
45.76 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.31
Activité de trading:
2.65%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.56%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
32 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.03
Longs trades:
4 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
4 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.67
Rendement attendu:
5.61 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
18.64 USD
Perte moyenne:
-33.45 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-40.40 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-40.40 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.85 USD
Maximal:
43.70 USD (17.99%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.88% (43.70 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.87% (36.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
DJ30 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
DJ30 45
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
DJ30 6.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +24.00 USD
Pire transaction: -40 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +42.85 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -40.40 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 20" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Growth that never sleeps, discipline that never breaks.

Momentum Growth is built on a disciplined and structured trading approach designed to deliver consistency in all market conditions. The strategy follows a clear methodology with strict money management principles, ensuring that risk is carefully controlled on every trade. Unlike short-lived high-risk systems, Momentum Growth focuses on long-term sustainability by allowing profits to grow steadily as the balance compounds, while maintaining the same level of risk exposure.

The system applies patience and precision, waiting for high-quality setups rather than over-trading. Each trade is executed according to a set of predefined rules, with no random entries or emotional decisions. The strategy adapts to market dynamics, adjusting positions in line with volatility and momentum while maintaining a stable framework for risk management.

This signal is designed for traders and investors seeking steady growth, controlled risk, and a hands-off experience. By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building rather than chasing short-term gains.

The system is designed to operate in professional trading conditions with low spreads and fast execution, ensuring consistency across different market environments.

By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building. Steady hands. Strong growth. Smart risk.

Aucun avis
2025.09.29 05:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 04:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 22:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.18 21:44
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 21:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 21:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
