Eliran Bendahan

MomentumGrowth

Eliran Bendahan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 6%
VantageInternational-Live 20
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 (75.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (25.00%)
En iyi işlem:
24.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-40.40 USD
Brüt kâr:
111.81 USD (17 189 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-66.90 USD (10 350 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (42.85 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
45.76 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.31
Alım-satım etkinliği:
2.65%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.56%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
32 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.03
Alış işlemleri:
4 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.67
Beklenen getiri:
5.61 USD
Ortalama kâr:
18.64 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-33.45 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-40.40 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-40.40 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
6.42%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.85 USD
Maksimum:
43.70 USD (17.99%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.88% (43.70 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.87% (36.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
DJ30 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
DJ30 45
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
DJ30 6.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +24.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -40 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +42.85 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -40.40 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 20" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Growth that never sleeps, discipline that never breaks.

Momentum Growth is built on a disciplined and structured trading approach designed to deliver consistency in all market conditions. The strategy follows a clear methodology with strict money management principles, ensuring that risk is carefully controlled on every trade. Unlike short-lived high-risk systems, Momentum Growth focuses on long-term sustainability by allowing profits to grow steadily as the balance compounds, while maintaining the same level of risk exposure.

The system applies patience and precision, waiting for high-quality setups rather than over-trading. Each trade is executed according to a set of predefined rules, with no random entries or emotional decisions. The strategy adapts to market dynamics, adjusting positions in line with volatility and momentum while maintaining a stable framework for risk management.

This signal is designed for traders and investors seeking steady growth, controlled risk, and a hands-off experience. By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building rather than chasing short-term gains.

The system is designed to operate in professional trading conditions with low spreads and fast execution, ensuring consistency across different market environments.

By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building. Steady hands. Strong growth. Smart risk.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.29 05:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 04:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 22:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.18 21:44
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 21:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 21:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
MomentumGrowth
Ayda 30 USD
6%
0
0
USD
745
USD
2
100%
8
75%
3%
1.67
5.61
USD
6%
1:500
Kopyala

