|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|DJ30
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|DJ30
|45
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|DJ30
|6.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 20" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Growth that never sleeps, discipline that never breaks.
Momentum Growth is built on a disciplined and structured trading approach designed to deliver consistency in all market conditions. The strategy follows a clear methodology with strict money management principles, ensuring that risk is carefully controlled on every trade. Unlike short-lived high-risk systems, Momentum Growth focuses on long-term sustainability by allowing profits to grow steadily as the balance compounds, while maintaining the same level of risk exposure.
The system applies patience and precision, waiting for high-quality setups rather than over-trading. Each trade is executed according to a set of predefined rules, with no random entries or emotional decisions. The strategy adapts to market dynamics, adjusting positions in line with volatility and momentum while maintaining a stable framework for risk management.
This signal is designed for traders and investors seeking steady growth, controlled risk, and a hands-off experience. By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building rather than chasing short-term gains.
The system is designed to operate in professional trading conditions with low spreads and fast execution, ensuring consistency across different market environments.
By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building. Steady hands. Strong growth. Smart risk.
