Eliran Bendahan

MomentumGrowth

Eliran Bendahan
0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -21%
VantageInternational-Live 20
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
52 (68.42%)
Loss Trades:
24 (31.58%)
Best trade:
60.00 USD
Worst trade:
-73.22 USD
Gross Profit:
925.14 USD (104 329 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 074.08 USD (117 844 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (169.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
169.36 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
1.61%
Max deposit load:
16.60%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
23 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
34 (44.74%)
Short Trades:
42 (55.26%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-1.96 USD
Average Profit:
17.79 USD
Average Loss:
-44.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-245.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-245.15 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-35.19%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
161.74 USD
Maximal:
402.62 USD (42.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.79% (402.62 USD)
By Equity:
12.63% (96.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
DJ30 74
XAUUSD+ 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DJ30 -145
XAUUSD+ -4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DJ30 -14K
XAUUSD+ 2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.00 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +169.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -245.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Growth that never sleeps, discipline that never breaks.

Momentum Growth is built on a disciplined and structured trading approach designed to deliver consistency in all market conditions. The strategy follows a clear methodology with strict money management principles, ensuring that risk is carefully controlled on every trade. Unlike short-lived high-risk systems, Momentum Growth focuses on long-term sustainability by allowing profits to grow steadily as the balance compounds, while maintaining the same level of risk exposure.

The system applies patience and precision, waiting for high-quality setups rather than over-trading. Each trade is executed according to a set of predefined rules, with no random entries or emotional decisions. The strategy adapts to market dynamics, adjusting positions in line with volatility and momentum while maintaining a stable framework for risk management.

This signal is designed for traders and investors seeking steady growth, controlled risk, and a hands-off experience. By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building rather than chasing short-term gains.

The system is designed to operate in professional trading conditions with low spreads and fast execution, ensuring consistency across different market environments.

By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building. Steady hands. Strong growth. Smart risk.

No reviews
2025.12.15 16:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 11:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 14:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 10:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 13:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.09 14:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 05:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 04:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 22:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.18 21:44
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 21:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 21:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
