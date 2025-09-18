SignaleKategorien
Eliran Bendahan

MomentumGrowth

Eliran Bendahan
0 Bewertungen
15 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -43%
VantageInternational-Live 20
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
79
Gewinntrades:
53 (67.08%)
Verlusttrades:
26 (32.91%)
Bester Trade:
60.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-106.05 USD
Bruttoprofit:
940.35 USD (104 374 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 242.13 USD (118 289 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (169.36 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
169.36 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
1.61%
Max deposit load:
16.60%
Letzter Trade:
8 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
22 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.56
Long-Positionen:
35 (44.30%)
Short-Positionen:
44 (55.70%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.76
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-3.82 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
17.74 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-47.77 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-245.15 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-245.15 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-55.84%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
301.78 USD
Maximaler:
542.66 USD (57.68%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
57.68% (542.66 USD)
Kapital:
12.63% (96.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
DJ30 74
XAUUSD+ 5
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DJ30 -145
XAUUSD+ -157
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DJ30 -14K
XAUUSD+ -398
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 20" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Growth that never sleeps, discipline that never breaks.

Momentum Growth is built on a disciplined and structured trading approach designed to deliver consistency in all market conditions. The strategy follows a clear methodology with strict money management principles, ensuring that risk is carefully controlled on every trade. Unlike short-lived high-risk systems, Momentum Growth focuses on long-term sustainability by allowing profits to grow steadily as the balance compounds, while maintaining the same level of risk exposure.

The system applies patience and precision, waiting for high-quality setups rather than over-trading. Each trade is executed according to a set of predefined rules, with no random entries or emotional decisions. The strategy adapts to market dynamics, adjusting positions in line with volatility and momentum while maintaining a stable framework for risk management.

This signal is designed for traders and investors seeking steady growth, controlled risk, and a hands-off experience. By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building rather than chasing short-term gains.

The system is designed to operate in professional trading conditions with low spreads and fast execution, ensuring consistency across different market environments.

By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building. Steady hands. Strong growth. Smart risk.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 07:17
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.15 16:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 11:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 14:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 10:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 13:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.09 14:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 05:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 04:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 22:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.18 21:44
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 21:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 21:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
