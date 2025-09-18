СигналыРазделы
Eliran Bendahan

MomentumGrowth

Eliran Bendahan
0 отзывов
14 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 -21%
VantageInternational-Live 20
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
76
Прибыльных трейдов:
52 (68.42%)
Убыточных трейдов:
24 (31.58%)
Лучший трейд:
60.00 USD
Худший трейд:
-73.22 USD
Общая прибыль:
925.14 USD (104 329 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 074.08 USD (117 844 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
9 (169.36 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
169.36 USD (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.06
Торговая активность:
1.61%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
16.60%
Последний трейд:
3 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
4
Ср. время удержания:
23 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
-0.37
Длинных трейдов:
34 (44.74%)
Коротких трейдов:
42 (55.26%)
Профит фактор:
0.86
Мат. ожидание:
-1.96 USD
Средняя прибыль:
17.79 USD
Средний убыток:
-44.75 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-245.15 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-245.15 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
-36.38%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
161.74 USD
Максимальная:
402.62 USD (42.79%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
42.79% (402.62 USD)
По эквити:
12.63% (96.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
DJ30 74
XAUUSD+ 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
DJ30 -145
XAUUSD+ -4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
DJ30 -14K
XAUUSD+ 2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +60.00 USD
Худший трейд: -73 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +169.36 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -245.15 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 20" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Growth that never sleeps, discipline that never breaks.

Momentum Growth is built on a disciplined and structured trading approach designed to deliver consistency in all market conditions. The strategy follows a clear methodology with strict money management principles, ensuring that risk is carefully controlled on every trade. Unlike short-lived high-risk systems, Momentum Growth focuses on long-term sustainability by allowing profits to grow steadily as the balance compounds, while maintaining the same level of risk exposure.

The system applies patience and precision, waiting for high-quality setups rather than over-trading. Each trade is executed according to a set of predefined rules, with no random entries or emotional decisions. The strategy adapts to market dynamics, adjusting positions in line with volatility and momentum while maintaining a stable framework for risk management.

This signal is designed for traders and investors seeking steady growth, controlled risk, and a hands-off experience. By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building rather than chasing short-term gains.

The system is designed to operate in professional trading conditions with low spreads and fast execution, ensuring consistency across different market environments.

By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building. Steady hands. Strong growth. Smart risk.

Нет отзывов
2025.12.15 16:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 11:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 14:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 10:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 13:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.09 14:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 05:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 04:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 22:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.18 21:44
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 21:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 21:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
MomentumGrowth
-21%
0
0
USD
551
USD
14
100%
76
68%
2%
0.86
-1.96
USD
43%
1:500
