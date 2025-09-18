SinaisSeções
Eliran Bendahan

MomentumGrowth

Eliran Bendahan
15 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 -19%
VantageInternational-Live 20
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
77
Negociações com lucro:
53 (68.83%)
Negociações com perda:
24 (31.17%)
Melhor negociação:
60.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-73.22 USD
Lucro bruto:
940.35 USD (104 374 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 074.08 USD (117 844 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (169.36 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
169.36 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.05
Atividade de negociação:
1.61%
Depósito máximo carregado:
16.60%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
22 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
-0.33
Negociações longas:
35 (45.45%)
Negociações curtas:
42 (54.55%)
Fator de lucro:
0.88
Valor esperado:
-1.74 USD
Lucro médio:
17.74 USD
Perda média:
-44.75 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-245.15 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-245.15 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
-32.73%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
161.74 USD
Máximo:
402.62 USD (42.79%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
42.79% (402.62 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
12.63% (96.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
DJ30 74
XAUUSD+ 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
DJ30 -145
XAUUSD+ 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
DJ30 -14K
XAUUSD+ 47
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 20" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Growth that never sleeps, discipline that never breaks.

Momentum Growth is built on a disciplined and structured trading approach designed to deliver consistency in all market conditions. The strategy follows a clear methodology with strict money management principles, ensuring that risk is carefully controlled on every trade. Unlike short-lived high-risk systems, Momentum Growth focuses on long-term sustainability by allowing profits to grow steadily as the balance compounds, while maintaining the same level of risk exposure.

The system applies patience and precision, waiting for high-quality setups rather than over-trading. Each trade is executed according to a set of predefined rules, with no random entries or emotional decisions. The strategy adapts to market dynamics, adjusting positions in line with volatility and momentum while maintaining a stable framework for risk management.

This signal is designed for traders and investors seeking steady growth, controlled risk, and a hands-off experience. By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building rather than chasing short-term gains.

The system is designed to operate in professional trading conditions with low spreads and fast execution, ensuring consistency across different market environments.

By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building. Steady hands. Strong growth. Smart risk.

2025.12.15 16:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 11:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 14:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 10:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 13:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.09 14:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 05:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 04:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 22:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.18 21:44
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 21:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 21:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
