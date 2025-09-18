SeñalesSecciones
Eliran Bendahan

MomentumGrowth

Eliran Bendahan
0 comentarios
15 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -19%
VantageInternational-Live 20
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
77
Transacciones Rentables:
53 (68.83%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
24 (31.17%)
Mejor transacción:
60.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-73.22 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
940.35 USD (104 374 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 074.08 USD (117 844 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (169.36 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
169.36 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.05
Actividad comercial:
1.61%
Carga máxima del depósito:
16.60%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
22 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.33
Transacciones Largas:
35 (45.45%)
Transacciones Cortas:
42 (54.55%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.88
Beneficio Esperado:
-1.74 USD
Beneficio medio:
17.74 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-44.75 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-245.15 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-245.15 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
-32.73%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
161.74 USD
Máxima:
402.62 USD (42.79%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
42.79% (402.62 USD)
De fondos:
12.63% (96.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
DJ30 74
XAUUSD+ 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
DJ30 -145
XAUUSD+ 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
DJ30 -14K
XAUUSD+ 47
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 20" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Growth that never sleeps, discipline that never breaks.

Momentum Growth is built on a disciplined and structured trading approach designed to deliver consistency in all market conditions. The strategy follows a clear methodology with strict money management principles, ensuring that risk is carefully controlled on every trade. Unlike short-lived high-risk systems, Momentum Growth focuses on long-term sustainability by allowing profits to grow steadily as the balance compounds, while maintaining the same level of risk exposure.

The system applies patience and precision, waiting for high-quality setups rather than over-trading. Each trade is executed according to a set of predefined rules, with no random entries or emotional decisions. The strategy adapts to market dynamics, adjusting positions in line with volatility and momentum while maintaining a stable framework for risk management.

This signal is designed for traders and investors seeking steady growth, controlled risk, and a hands-off experience. By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building rather than chasing short-term gains.

The system is designed to operate in professional trading conditions with low spreads and fast execution, ensuring consistency across different market environments.

By copying Momentum Growth, you benefit from a disciplined strategy that emphasizes capital protection, consistency, and long-term wealth building. Steady hands. Strong growth. Smart risk.

