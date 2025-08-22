シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD SHORT STOPLOSS
Pham Van Tuan

XAUUSD SHORT STOPLOSS

Pham Van Tuan
レビュー0件
信頼性
21週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  33  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 6%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
286
利益トレード:
150 (52.44%)
損失トレード:
136 (47.55%)
ベストトレード:
81.42 USD
最悪のトレード:
-44.76 USD
総利益:
2 365.24 USD (132 746 pips)
総損失:
-2 069.04 USD (113 116 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (221.78 USD)
最大連続利益:
230.06 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.06
取引アクティビティ:
12.53%
最大入金額:
1.68%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
10
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.05
長いトレード:
210 (73.43%)
短いトレード:
76 (26.57%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.14
期待されたペイオフ:
1.04 USD
平均利益:
15.77 USD
平均損失:
-15.21 USD
最大連続の負け:
11 (-223.98 USD)
最大連続損失:
-223.98 USD (11)
月間成長:
1.36%
年間予想:
16.44%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
221.33 USD
最大の:
282.50 USD (5.58%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.58% (282.43 USD)
エクイティによる:
1.26% (61.95 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 286
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 296
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 20K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +81.42 USD
最悪のトレード: -45 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 11
最大連続利益: +221.78 USD
最大連続損失: -223.98 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"NeotechFinancialServices-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.45 × 103
Exness-MT5Real7
1.58 × 19
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real12
3.36 × 1609
Exness-MT5Real5
3.80 × 527
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-ECN
4.79 × 2765
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
RoboForex-Pro
5.01 × 72
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real3
5.65 × 246
PXBTTrading-1
5.78 × 123
FBS-Real
5.81 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.84 × 120
Exness-MT5Real38
6.09 × 56
Exness-MT5Real23
6.09 × 184
OxSecurities-Live
6.26 × 125
35 より多く...
1) Only XAUUSD. Every order has a stop loss (the copy account will not see it).
2) Stop loss less than 1% of the total order status, daily loss less than 2%.
3) Actual drawdown (DD) is less than 4% due to reduced volume compared to before. Calculated at 6% for safety.
4) Profit: 1%/month is the limit for stopping trading (because the fund requires 1% every 3 months), it may increase to 2%/month someday.
5) How to copy effectively:
5.1. Fund capital of $5k, but actually only $750 available for trading (DD is 15% of $5k).
5.2. With a capital of $500, copy the exact same volume as the master account. When the master account makes a 1% profit, you make a 10% profit; when the master account loses 4%, you lose 40%. 
5.3. You should start setting up copy trading at the end of the month.

Let's look at the long-term goals of 5, 10 ... 20, 30 years....

 (Contact Telegram: @MrTuanPhysicsTeacher)

MQL5 only shows history from the time of live funding, Neotech's link shows the entire 3 months of the competition, there will be a longer history for you to refer to more carefully here: 

Neotech 


レビューなし
