- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
286
利益トレード:
150 (52.44%)
損失トレード:
136 (47.55%)
ベストトレード:
81.42 USD
最悪のトレード:
-44.76 USD
総利益:
2 365.24 USD (132 746 pips)
総損失:
-2 069.04 USD (113 116 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (221.78 USD)
最大連続利益:
230.06 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.06
取引アクティビティ:
12.53%
最大入金額:
1.68%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
10
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.05
長いトレード:
210 (73.43%)
短いトレード:
76 (26.57%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.14
期待されたペイオフ:
1.04 USD
平均利益:
15.77 USD
平均損失:
-15.21 USD
最大連続の負け:
11 (-223.98 USD)
最大連続損失:
-223.98 USD (11)
月間成長:
1.36%
年間予想:
16.44%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
221.33 USD
最大の:
282.50 USD (5.58%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.58% (282.43 USD)
エクイティによる:
1.26% (61.95 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|286
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|296
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +81.42 USD
最悪のトレード: -45 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 11
最大連続利益: +221.78 USD
最大連続損失: -223.98 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"NeotechFinancialServices-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
|0.31 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.45 × 103
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.58 × 19
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.50 × 2
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|3.28 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.36 × 1609
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.80 × 527
|
DooTechnology-Live
|3.95 × 58
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.79 × 2765
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.90 × 100
|
RoboForex-Pro
|5.01 × 72
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|5.50 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.65 × 246
|
PXBTTrading-1
|5.78 × 123
|
FBS-Real
|5.81 × 16
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|5.84 × 120
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|6.09 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|6.09 × 184
|
OxSecurities-Live
|6.26 × 125
35 より多く...リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
1) Only XAUUSD. Every order has a stop loss (the copy account will not see it).
2) Stop loss less than 1% of the total order status, daily loss less than 2%.
3) Actual drawdown (DD) is less than 4% due to reduced volume compared to before. Calculated at 6% for safety.
4) Profit: 1%/month is the limit for stopping trading (because the fund requires 1% every 3 months), it may increase to 2%/month someday.
5) How to copy effectively:
5.1. Fund capital of $5k, but actually only $750 available for trading (DD is 15% of $5k).
5.2. With a capital of $500, copy the exact same volume as the master account. When the master account makes a 1% profit, you make a 10% profit; when the master account loses 4%, you lose 40%.
5.3. You should start setting up copy trading at the end of the month.Neotech
2) Stop loss less than 1% of the total order status, daily loss less than 2%.
3) Actual drawdown (DD) is less than 4% due to reduced volume compared to before. Calculated at 6% for safety.
4) Profit: 1%/month is the limit for stopping trading (because the fund requires 1% every 3 months), it may increase to 2%/month someday.
5) How to copy effectively:
5.1. Fund capital of $5k, but actually only $750 available for trading (DD is 15% of $5k).
5.2. With a capital of $500, copy the exact same volume as the master account. When the master account makes a 1% profit, you make a 10% profit; when the master account loses 4%, you lose 40%.
5.3. You should start setting up copy trading at the end of the month.
Let's look at the long-term goals of 5, 10 ... 20, 30 years....
(Contact Telegram: @MrTuanPhysicsTeacher)
MQL5 only shows history from the time of live funding, Neotech's link shows the entire 3 months of the competition, there will be a longer history for you to refer to more carefully here:
レビューなし
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
週
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
33 USD/月
6%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
USD
USD
21
0%
286
52%
13%
1.14
1.04
USD
USD
6%
1:500