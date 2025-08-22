- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
286
Negociações com lucro:
150 (52.44%)
Negociações com perda:
136 (47.55%)
Melhor negociação:
81.42 USD
Pior negociação:
-44.76 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 365.24 USD (132 746 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 069.04 USD (113 116 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (221.78 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
230.06 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.06
Atividade de negociação:
12.53%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.68%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
10
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.05
Negociações longas:
210 (73.43%)
Negociações curtas:
76 (26.57%)
Fator de lucro:
1.14
Valor esperado:
1.04 USD
Lucro médio:
15.77 USD
Perda média:
-15.21 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
11 (-223.98 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-223.98 USD (11)
Crescimento mensal:
1.36%
Previsão anual:
16.44%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
221.33 USD
Máximo:
282.50 USD (5.58%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.58% (282.43 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.26% (61.95 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|286
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|296
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +81.42 USD
Pior negociação: -45 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 11
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +221.78 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -223.98 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
|0.31 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.45 × 103
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.58 × 19
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.50 × 2
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|3.28 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.36 × 1609
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.80 × 527
|
DooTechnology-Live
|3.95 × 58
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.79 × 2765
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.90 × 100
|
RoboForex-Pro
|5.01 × 72
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|5.50 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.65 × 246
|
PXBTTrading-1
|5.78 × 123
|
FBS-Real
|5.81 × 16
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|5.84 × 120
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|6.09 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|6.09 × 184
|
OxSecurities-Live
|6.26 × 125
35 mais ...
1) Only XAUUSD. Every order has a stop loss (the copy account will not see it).
2) Stop loss less than 1% of the total order status, daily loss less than 2%.
3) Actual drawdown (DD) is less than 4% due to reduced volume compared to before. Calculated at 6% for safety.
4) Profit: 1%/month is the limit for stopping trading (because the fund requires 1% every 3 months), it may increase to 2%/month someday.
5) How to copy effectively:
5.1. Fund capital of $5k, but actually only $750 available for trading (DD is 15% of $5k).
5.2. With a capital of $500, copy the exact same volume as the master account. When the master account makes a 1% profit, you make a 10% profit; when the master account loses 4%, you lose 40%.
5.3. You should start setting up copy trading at the end of the month.Neotech
Let's look at the long-term goals of 5, 10 ... 20, 30 years....
(Contact Telegram: @MrTuanPhysicsTeacher)
MQL5 only shows history from the time of live funding, Neotech's link shows the entire 3 months of the competition, there will be a longer history for you to refer to more carefully here:
