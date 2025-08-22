SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD SHORT STOPLOSS
Pham Van Tuan

XAUUSD SHORT STOPLOSS

Pham Van Tuan
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
21 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 6%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
286
Negociações com lucro:
150 (52.44%)
Negociações com perda:
136 (47.55%)
Melhor negociação:
81.42 USD
Pior negociação:
-44.76 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 365.24 USD (132 746 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 069.04 USD (113 116 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (221.78 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
230.06 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.06
Atividade de negociação:
12.53%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.68%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
10
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.05
Negociações longas:
210 (73.43%)
Negociações curtas:
76 (26.57%)
Fator de lucro:
1.14
Valor esperado:
1.04 USD
Lucro médio:
15.77 USD
Perda média:
-15.21 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
11 (-223.98 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-223.98 USD (11)
Crescimento mensal:
1.36%
Previsão anual:
16.44%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
221.33 USD
Máximo:
282.50 USD (5.58%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.58% (282.43 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.26% (61.95 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 286
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 296
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +81.42 USD
Pior negociação: -45 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 11
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +221.78 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -223.98 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.45 × 103
Exness-MT5Real7
1.58 × 19
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real12
3.36 × 1609
Exness-MT5Real5
3.80 × 527
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-ECN
4.79 × 2765
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
RoboForex-Pro
5.01 × 72
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real3
5.65 × 246
PXBTTrading-1
5.78 × 123
FBS-Real
5.81 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.84 × 120
Exness-MT5Real38
6.09 × 56
Exness-MT5Real23
6.09 × 184
OxSecurities-Live
6.26 × 125
35 mais ...
1) Only XAUUSD. Every order has a stop loss (the copy account will not see it).
2) Stop loss less than 1% of the total order status, daily loss less than 2%.
3) Actual drawdown (DD) is less than 4% due to reduced volume compared to before. Calculated at 6% for safety.
4) Profit: 1%/month is the limit for stopping trading (because the fund requires 1% every 3 months), it may increase to 2%/month someday.
5) How to copy effectively:
5.1. Fund capital of $5k, but actually only $750 available for trading (DD is 15% of $5k).
5.2. With a capital of $500, copy the exact same volume as the master account. When the master account makes a 1% profit, you make a 10% profit; when the master account loses 4%, you lose 40%. 
5.3. You should start setting up copy trading at the end of the month.

Let's look at the long-term goals of 5, 10 ... 20, 30 years....

 (Contact Telegram: @MrTuanPhysicsTeacher)

MQL5 only shows history from the time of live funding, Neotech's link shows the entire 3 months of the competition, there will be a longer history for you to refer to more carefully here: 

Neotech 


2026.01.02 00:44
2025.12.21 21:23
2025.12.10 03:22
2025.12.05 15:42
2025.12.01 10:14
2025.11.20 11:51
2025.11.20 11:51
2025.11.20 11:19
2025.11.12 14:21
2025.11.12 14:21
2025.11.12 13:21
2025.11.12 13:21
2025.11.12 10:30
2025.11.10 16:34
2025.11.02 23:53
2025.11.02 23:53
2025.11.02 23:53
2025.11.02 12:26
2025.10.31 16:18
2025.10.20 07:12
