Pham Van Tuan

XAUUSD SHORT STOPLOSS

Pham Van Tuan
可靠性
21
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 33 USD per 
增长自 2025 6%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
286
盈利交易:
150 (52.44%)
亏损交易:
136 (47.55%)
最好交易:
81.42 USD
最差交易:
-44.76 USD
毛利:
2 365.24 USD (132 746 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 069.04 USD (113 116 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (221.78 USD)
最大连续盈利:
230.06 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
12.53%
最大入金加载:
1.68%
最近交易:
5 几天前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
1.05
长期交易:
210 (73.43%)
短期交易:
76 (26.57%)
利润因子:
1.14
预期回报:
1.04 USD
平均利润:
15.77 USD
平均损失:
-15.21 USD
最大连续失误:
11 (-223.98 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-223.98 USD (11)
每月增长:
1.36%
年度预测:
16.44%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
221.33 USD
最大值:
282.50 USD (5.58%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.58% (282.43 USD)
净值:
1.26% (61.95 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 286
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 296
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 20K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +81.42 USD
最差交易: -45 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 11
最大连续盈利: +221.78 USD
最大连续亏损: -223.98 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 NeotechFinancialServices-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.45 × 103
Exness-MT5Real7
1.58 × 19
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real12
3.36 × 1609
Exness-MT5Real5
3.80 × 527
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-ECN
4.79 × 2765
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
RoboForex-Pro
5.01 × 72
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real3
5.65 × 246
PXBTTrading-1
5.78 × 123
FBS-Real
5.81 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.84 × 120
Exness-MT5Real38
6.09 × 56
Exness-MT5Real23
6.09 × 184
OxSecurities-Live
6.26 × 125
35 更多...
1) Only XAUUSD. Every order has a stop loss (the copy account will not see it).
2) Stop loss less than 1% of the total order status, daily loss less than 2%.
3) Actual drawdown (DD) is less than 4% due to reduced volume compared to before. Calculated at 6% for safety.
4) Profit: 1%/month is the limit for stopping trading (because the fund requires 1% every 3 months), it may increase to 2%/month someday.
5) How to copy effectively:
5.1. Fund capital of $5k, but actually only $750 available for trading (DD is 15% of $5k).
5.2. With a capital of $500, copy the exact same volume as the master account. When the master account makes a 1% profit, you make a 10% profit; when the master account loses 4%, you lose 40%. 
5.3. You should start setting up copy trading at the end of the month.

Let's look at the long-term goals of 5, 10 ... 20, 30 years....

 (Contact Telegram: @MrTuanPhysicsTeacher)

MQL5 only shows history from the time of live funding, Neotech's link shows the entire 3 months of the competition, there will be a longer history for you to refer to more carefully here: 

Neotech 


2026.01.02 00:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.21 21:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 03:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 15:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 14:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 14:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 13:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 13:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.02 23:53
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 23:53
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 23:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 12:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 07:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
