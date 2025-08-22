1) Only XAUUSD. Every order has a stop loss (the copy account will not see it).

2) Stop loss less than 1% of the total order status, daily loss less than 2%.

3) Actual drawdown (DD) is less than 4% due to reduced volume compared to before. Calculated at 6% for safety.

4) Profit: 1%/month is the limit for stopping trading (because the fund requires 1% every 3 months), it may increase to 2%/month someday.

5) How to copy effectively:

5.1. Fund capital of $5k, but actually only $750 available for trading (DD is 15% of $5k).

5.2. With a capital of $500, copy the exact same volume as the master account. When the master account makes a 1% profit, you make a 10% profit; when the master account loses 4%, you lose 40%.

5.3. You should start setting up copy trading at the end of the month.

Let's look at the long-term goals of 5, 10 ... 20, 30 years....




