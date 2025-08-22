- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
286
盈利交易:
150 (52.44%)
亏损交易:
136 (47.55%)
最好交易:
81.42 USD
最差交易:
-44.76 USD
毛利:
2 365.24 USD (132 746 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 069.04 USD (113 116 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (221.78 USD)
最大连续盈利:
230.06 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
12.53%
最大入金加载:
1.68%
最近交易:
5 几天前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
1.05
长期交易:
210 (73.43%)
短期交易:
76 (26.57%)
利润因子:
1.14
预期回报:
1.04 USD
平均利润:
15.77 USD
平均损失:
-15.21 USD
最大连续失误:
11 (-223.98 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-223.98 USD (11)
每月增长:
1.36%
年度预测:
16.44%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
221.33 USD
最大值:
282.50 USD (5.58%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.58% (282.43 USD)
净值:
1.26% (61.95 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|286
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|296
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +81.42 USD
最差交易: -45 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 11
最大连续盈利: +221.78 USD
最大连续亏损: -223.98 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 NeotechFinancialServices-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
|0.31 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.45 × 103
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.58 × 19
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.50 × 2
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|3.28 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.36 × 1609
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.80 × 527
|
DooTechnology-Live
|3.95 × 58
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.79 × 2765
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.90 × 100
|
RoboForex-Pro
|5.01 × 72
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|5.50 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.65 × 246
|
PXBTTrading-1
|5.78 × 123
|
FBS-Real
|5.81 × 16
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|5.84 × 120
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|6.09 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|6.09 × 184
|
OxSecurities-Live
|6.26 × 125
1) Only XAUUSD. Every order has a stop loss (the copy account will not see it).
2) Stop loss less than 1% of the total order status, daily loss less than 2%.
3) Actual drawdown (DD) is less than 4% due to reduced volume compared to before. Calculated at 6% for safety.
4) Profit: 1%/month is the limit for stopping trading (because the fund requires 1% every 3 months), it may increase to 2%/month someday.
5) How to copy effectively:
5.1. Fund capital of $5k, but actually only $750 available for trading (DD is 15% of $5k).
5.2. With a capital of $500, copy the exact same volume as the master account. When the master account makes a 1% profit, you make a 10% profit; when the master account loses 4%, you lose 40%.
5.3. You should start setting up copy trading at the end of the month.Neotech
2) Stop loss less than 1% of the total order status, daily loss less than 2%.
3) Actual drawdown (DD) is less than 4% due to reduced volume compared to before. Calculated at 6% for safety.
4) Profit: 1%/month is the limit for stopping trading (because the fund requires 1% every 3 months), it may increase to 2%/month someday.
5) How to copy effectively:
5.1. Fund capital of $5k, but actually only $750 available for trading (DD is 15% of $5k).
5.2. With a capital of $500, copy the exact same volume as the master account. When the master account makes a 1% profit, you make a 10% profit; when the master account loses 4%, you lose 40%.
5.3. You should start setting up copy trading at the end of the month.
Let's look at the long-term goals of 5, 10 ... 20, 30 years....
(Contact Telegram: @MrTuanPhysicsTeacher)
MQL5 only shows history from the time of live funding, Neotech's link shows the entire 3 months of the competition, there will be a longer history for you to refer to more carefully here:
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月33 USD
6%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
USD
USD
21
0%
286
52%
13%
1.14
1.04
USD
USD
6%
1:500