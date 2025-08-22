SignalsSections
Pham Van Tuan

XAUUSD SHORT STOPLOSS

Pham Van Tuan
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
286
Profit Trades:
150 (52.44%)
Loss Trades:
136 (47.55%)
Best trade:
81.42 USD
Worst trade:
-44.76 USD
Gross Profit:
2 365.24 USD (132 746 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 069.04 USD (113 116 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (221.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
230.06 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
12.53%
Max deposit load:
1.68%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.05
Long Trades:
210 (73.43%)
Short Trades:
76 (26.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
1.04 USD
Average Profit:
15.77 USD
Average Loss:
-15.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-223.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-223.98 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.36%
Annual Forecast:
16.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
221.33 USD
Maximal:
282.50 USD (5.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.58% (282.43 USD)
By Equity:
1.26% (61.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 286
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 296
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +81.42 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +221.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -223.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.45 × 103
Exness-MT5Real7
1.58 × 19
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real12
3.36 × 1609
Exness-MT5Real5
3.80 × 527
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-ECN
4.79 × 2765
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
RoboForex-Pro
5.01 × 72
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real3
5.65 × 246
PXBTTrading-1
5.78 × 123
FBS-Real
5.81 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.84 × 120
Exness-MT5Real38
6.09 × 56
Exness-MT5Real23
6.09 × 184
OxSecurities-Live
6.26 × 125
35 more...
1) Only XAUUSD. Every order has a stop loss (the copy account will not see it).
2) Stop loss less than 1% of the total order status, daily loss less than 2%.
3) Actual drawdown (DD) is less than 4% due to reduced volume compared to before. Calculated at 6% for safety.
4) Profit: 1%/month is the limit for stopping trading (because the fund requires 1% every 3 months), it may increase to 2%/month someday.
5) How to copy effectively:
5.1. Fund capital of $5k, but actually only $750 available for trading (DD is 15% of $5k).
5.2. With a capital of $500, copy the exact same volume as the master account. When the master account makes a 1% profit, you make a 10% profit; when the master account loses 4%, you lose 40%. 
5.3. You should start setting up copy trading at the end of the month.

Let's look at the long-term goals of 5, 10 ... 20, 30 years....

 (Contact Telegram: @MrTuanPhysicsTeacher)

MQL5 only shows history from the time of live funding, Neotech's link shows the entire 3 months of the competition, there will be a longer history for you to refer to more carefully here: 

Neotech 


No reviews
2026.01.02 00:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.21 21:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 03:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 15:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:51
2025.11.20 11:51
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 14:21
2025.11.12 14:21
2025.11.12 13:21
2025.11.12 13:21
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.02 23:53
2025.11.02 23:53
2025.11.02 23:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 12:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 07:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.