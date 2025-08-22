- Incremento
Total de Trades:
286
Transacciones Rentables:
150 (52.44%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
136 (47.55%)
Mejor transacción:
81.42 USD
Peor transacción:
-44.76 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 365.24 USD (132 746 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 069.04 USD (113 116 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (221.78 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
230.06 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
12.53%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.68%
Último trade:
5 días
Trades a la semana:
10
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.05
Transacciones Largas:
210 (73.43%)
Transacciones Cortas:
76 (26.57%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.14
Beneficio Esperado:
1.04 USD
Beneficio medio:
15.77 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-15.21 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
11 (-223.98 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-223.98 USD (11)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.36%
Pronóstico anual:
16.44%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
221.33 USD
Máxima:
282.50 USD (5.58%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.58% (282.43 USD)
De fondos:
1.26% (61.95 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|286
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|296
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +81.42 USD
Peor transacción: -45 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 11
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +221.78 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -223.98 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
|0.31 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.45 × 103
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.58 × 19
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.50 × 2
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|3.28 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.36 × 1609
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.80 × 527
|
DooTechnology-Live
|3.95 × 58
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.79 × 2765
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.90 × 100
|
RoboForex-Pro
|5.01 × 72
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|5.50 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.65 × 246
|
PXBTTrading-1
|5.78 × 123
|
FBS-Real
|5.81 × 16
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|5.84 × 120
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|6.09 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|6.09 × 184
|
OxSecurities-Live
|6.26 × 125
1) Only XAUUSD. Every order has a stop loss (the copy account will not see it).
2) Stop loss less than 1% of the total order status, daily loss less than 2%.
3) Actual drawdown (DD) is less than 4% due to reduced volume compared to before. Calculated at 6% for safety.
4) Profit: 1%/month is the limit for stopping trading (because the fund requires 1% every 3 months), it may increase to 2%/month someday.
5) How to copy effectively:
5.1. Fund capital of $5k, but actually only $750 available for trading (DD is 15% of $5k).
5.2. With a capital of $500, copy the exact same volume as the master account. When the master account makes a 1% profit, you make a 10% profit; when the master account loses 4%, you lose 40%.
5.3. You should start setting up copy trading at the end of the month.
2) Stop loss less than 1% of the total order status, daily loss less than 2%.
3) Actual drawdown (DD) is less than 4% due to reduced volume compared to before. Calculated at 6% for safety.
4) Profit: 1%/month is the limit for stopping trading (because the fund requires 1% every 3 months), it may increase to 2%/month someday.
5) How to copy effectively:
5.1. Fund capital of $5k, but actually only $750 available for trading (DD is 15% of $5k).
5.2. With a capital of $500, copy the exact same volume as the master account. When the master account makes a 1% profit, you make a 10% profit; when the master account loses 4%, you lose 40%.
5.3. You should start setting up copy trading at the end of the month.
Let's look at the long-term goals of 5, 10 ... 20, 30 years....
MQL5 only shows history from the time of live funding, Neotech's link shows the entire 3 months of the competition, there will be a longer history for you to refer to more carefully here:
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
33 USD al mes
6%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
USD
USD
21
0%
286
52%
13%
1.14
1.04
USD
USD
6%
1:500