- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
113
Profit Trade:
64 (56.63%)
Loss Trade:
49 (43.36%)
Best Trade:
53.52 USD
Worst Trade:
-44.76 USD
Profitto lordo:
870.80 USD (34 474 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-798.71 USD (28 500 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (221.42 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
221.42 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
20.20%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.68%
Ultimo trade:
6 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.26
Long Trade:
84 (74.34%)
Short Trade:
29 (25.66%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.09
Profitto previsto:
0.64 USD
Profitto medio:
13.61 USD
Perdita media:
-16.30 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-223.98 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-223.98 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
1.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
221.33 USD
Massimale:
282.50 USD (5.58%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.58% (282.43 USD)
Per equità:
1.26% (61.95 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|113
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|XAUUSD
|72
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|XAUUSD
|6K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +53.52 USD
Worst Trade: -45 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +221.42 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -223.98 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.20 × 5
|
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
|0.31 × 39
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.00 × 7
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.73 × 415
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.87 × 457
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
XAMarkets-Server
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.11 × 18
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|3.28 × 36
|
DooTechnology-Live
|3.95 × 58
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.39 × 72
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|4.53 × 124
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.74 × 348
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.90 × 100
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|4.98 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.29 × 928
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.37 × 238
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|5.50 × 8
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.59 × 115
|
FBS-Real
|5.69 × 16
1) Only XAUUSD, Maximum 2 orders at the same time. MIN: 500$ (profit + DD increase together).
2) Every order has SL, normal risk 0.3; 0.6%; sometimes 1.2% per order.
2) DD is below 10%, in reality it is below 6% but calculated 10% for safety.
3) The fund requires 1% for 3 months so I only bet 1% for 1 month and am satisfied with that result.
4) If you want to make a lot of profit, copy the lot number 3 to 5 times larger, DD and profit together multiply 3 to 5 times.
Let's look at the long-term goals of 5, 10 ... 20, 30 years....
(Contact Telegram: @MrTuanPhysicsTeacher)
