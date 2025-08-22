SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD SHORT STOPLOSS
Pham Van Tuan

XAUUSD SHORT STOPLOSS

Pham Van Tuan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 33 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
113
Profit Trade:
64 (56.63%)
Loss Trade:
49 (43.36%)
Best Trade:
53.52 USD
Worst Trade:
-44.76 USD
Profitto lordo:
870.80 USD (34 474 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-798.71 USD (28 500 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (221.42 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
221.42 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
20.20%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.68%
Ultimo trade:
6 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.26
Long Trade:
84 (74.34%)
Short Trade:
29 (25.66%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.09
Profitto previsto:
0.64 USD
Profitto medio:
13.61 USD
Perdita media:
-16.30 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-223.98 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-223.98 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
1.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
221.33 USD
Massimale:
282.50 USD (5.58%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.58% (282.43 USD)
Per equità:
1.26% (61.95 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 113
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 72
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 6K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +53.52 USD
Worst Trade: -45 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +221.42 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -223.98 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.20 × 5
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.00 × 7
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.73 × 415
RoboForex-ECN
2.87 × 457
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
XAMarkets-Server
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.11 × 18
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-Pro
4.39 × 72
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
4.53 × 124
Exness-MT5Real11
4.74 × 348
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.98 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.29 × 928
Exness-MT5Real3
5.37 × 238
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
OxSecurities-Live
5.59 × 115
FBS-Real
5.69 × 16
26 più
1) Only XAUUSD, Maximum 2 orders at the same time. MIN: 500$ (profit + DD increase together).
2) Every order has SL, normal risk 0.3; 0.6%; sometimes 1.2% per order.
2) DD is below 10%, in reality it is below 6% but calculated 10% for safety.
3) The fund requires 1% for 3 months so I only bet 1% for 1 month and am satisfied with that result.
4) If you want to make a lot of profit, copy the lot number 3 to 5 times larger, DD and profit together multiply 3 to 5 times.

Let's look at the long-term goals of 5, 10 ... 20, 30 years....

 (Contact Telegram: @MrTuanPhysicsTeacher)


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 11:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 16:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 13:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 14:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.01 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 14:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 11 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 13:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.22 13:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.22 04:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 04:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 04:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.22 04:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.22 04:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
