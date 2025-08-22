1) Only XAUUSD, Maximum 2 orders at the same time. MIN: 500$ (profit + DD increase together).

2) Every order has SL, normal risk 0.3; 0.6%; sometimes 1.2% per order.

2) DD is below 10%, in reality it is below 6% but calculated 10% for safety.

3) The fund requires 1% for 3 months so I only bet 1% for 1 month and am satisfied with that result.

4) If you want to make a lot of profit, copy the lot number 3 to 5 times larger, DD and profit together multiply 3 to 5 times.

Let's look at the long-term goals of 5, 10 ... 20, 30 years.... (Contact Telegram: @MrTuanPhysicsTeacher)



