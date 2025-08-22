- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
286
Gewinntrades:
150 (52.44%)
Verlusttrades:
136 (47.55%)
Bester Trade:
81.42 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-44.76 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 365.24 USD (132 746 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 069.04 USD (113 116 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (221.78 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
230.06 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
12.53%
Max deposit load:
1.68%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.05
Long-Positionen:
210 (73.43%)
Short-Positionen:
76 (26.57%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.14
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.04 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
15.77 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-15.21 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
11 (-223.98 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-223.98 USD (11)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.36%
Jahresprognose:
16.44%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
221.33 USD
Maximaler:
282.50 USD (5.58%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.58% (282.43 USD)
Kapital:
1.26% (61.95 USD)
Bester Trade: +81.42 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -45 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 11
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +221.78 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -223.98 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
|0.31 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.45 × 103
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.58 × 19
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.50 × 2
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|3.28 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.36 × 1609
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.80 × 527
|
DooTechnology-Live
|3.95 × 58
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.79 × 2765
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.90 × 100
|
RoboForex-Pro
|5.01 × 72
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|5.50 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.65 × 246
|
PXBTTrading-1
|5.78 × 123
|
FBS-Real
|5.81 × 16
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|5.84 × 120
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|6.09 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|6.09 × 184
|
OxSecurities-Live
|6.26 × 125
noch 35 ...
1) Only XAUUSD. Every order has a stop loss (the copy account will not see it).
2) Stop loss less than 1% of the total order status, daily loss less than 2%.
3) Actual drawdown (DD) is less than 4% due to reduced volume compared to before. Calculated at 6% for safety.
4) Profit: 1%/month is the limit for stopping trading (because the fund requires 1% every 3 months), it may increase to 2%/month someday.
5) How to copy effectively:
5.1. Fund capital of $5k, but actually only $750 available for trading (DD is 15% of $5k).
5.2. With a capital of $500, copy the exact same volume as the master account. When the master account makes a 1% profit, you make a 10% profit; when the master account loses 4%, you lose 40%.
5.3. You should start setting up copy trading at the end of the month.
Let's look at the long-term goals of 5, 10 ... 20, 30 years....
(Contact Telegram: @MrTuanPhysicsTeacher)
MQL5 only shows history from the time of live funding, Neotech's link shows the entire 3 months of the competition, there will be a longer history for you to refer to more carefully here:
