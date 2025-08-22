SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD SHORT STOPLOSS
Pham Van Tuan

XAUUSD SHORT STOPLOSS

Pham Van Tuan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
21 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 33 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 6%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
286
Gewinntrades:
150 (52.44%)
Verlusttrades:
136 (47.55%)
Bester Trade:
81.42 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-44.76 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 365.24 USD (132 746 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 069.04 USD (113 116 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (221.78 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
230.06 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
12.53%
Max deposit load:
1.68%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.05
Long-Positionen:
210 (73.43%)
Short-Positionen:
76 (26.57%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.14
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.04 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
15.77 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-15.21 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
11 (-223.98 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-223.98 USD (11)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.36%
Jahresprognose:
16.44%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
221.33 USD
Maximaler:
282.50 USD (5.58%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.58% (282.43 USD)
Kapital:
1.26% (61.95 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 286
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 296
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +81.42 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -45 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 11
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +221.78 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -223.98 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.45 × 103
Exness-MT5Real7
1.58 × 19
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real12
3.36 × 1609
Exness-MT5Real5
3.80 × 527
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-ECN
4.79 × 2765
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
RoboForex-Pro
5.01 × 72
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real3
5.65 × 246
PXBTTrading-1
5.78 × 123
FBS-Real
5.81 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.84 × 120
Exness-MT5Real38
6.09 × 56
Exness-MT5Real23
6.09 × 184
OxSecurities-Live
6.26 × 125
noch 35 ...
1) Only XAUUSD. Every order has a stop loss (the copy account will not see it).
2) Stop loss less than 1% of the total order status, daily loss less than 2%.
3) Actual drawdown (DD) is less than 4% due to reduced volume compared to before. Calculated at 6% for safety.
4) Profit: 1%/month is the limit for stopping trading (because the fund requires 1% every 3 months), it may increase to 2%/month someday.
5) How to copy effectively:
5.1. Fund capital of $5k, but actually only $750 available for trading (DD is 15% of $5k).
5.2. With a capital of $500, copy the exact same volume as the master account. When the master account makes a 1% profit, you make a 10% profit; when the master account loses 4%, you lose 40%. 
5.3. You should start setting up copy trading at the end of the month.

Let's look at the long-term goals of 5, 10 ... 20, 30 years....

 (Contact Telegram: @MrTuanPhysicsTeacher)

MQL5 only shows history from the time of live funding, Neotech's link shows the entire 3 months of the competition, there will be a longer history for you to refer to more carefully here: 

Neotech 


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.02 00:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.21 21:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 03:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 15:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 14:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 14:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 13:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 13:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.02 23:53
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 23:53
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 23:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 12:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 07:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Kopieren

