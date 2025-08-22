시그널섹션
Pham Van Tuan

XAUUSD SHORT STOPLOSS

Pham Van Tuan
0 리뷰
안정성
21
0 / 0 USD
월별 33 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 6%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
286
이익 거래:
150 (52.44%)
손실 거래:
136 (47.55%)
최고의 거래:
81.42 USD
최악의 거래:
-44.76 USD
총 수익:
2 365.24 USD (132 746 pips)
총 손실:
-2 069.04 USD (113 116 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (221.78 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
230.06 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.06
거래 활동:
12.53%
최대 입금량:
1.68%
최근 거래:
5 일 전
주별 거래 수:
10
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
1.05
롱(주식매수):
210 (73.43%)
숏(주식차입매도):
76 (26.57%)
수익 요인:
1.14
기대수익:
1.04 USD
평균 이익:
15.77 USD
평균 손실:
-15.21 USD
연속 최대 손실:
11 (-223.98 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-223.98 USD (11)
월별 성장률:
1.36%
연간 예측:
16.44%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
221.33 USD
최대한의:
282.50 USD (5.58%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.58% (282.43 USD)
자본금별:
1.26% (61.95 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 286
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 296
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 20K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +81.42 USD
최악의 거래: -45 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 11
연속 최대 이익: +221.78 USD
연속 최대 손실: -223.98 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "NeotechFinancialServices-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.45 × 103
Exness-MT5Real7
1.58 × 19
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real12
3.36 × 1609
Exness-MT5Real5
3.80 × 527
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-ECN
4.79 × 2765
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
RoboForex-Pro
5.01 × 72
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real3
5.65 × 246
PXBTTrading-1
5.78 × 123
FBS-Real
5.81 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.84 × 120
Exness-MT5Real38
6.09 × 56
Exness-MT5Real23
6.09 × 184
OxSecurities-Live
6.26 × 125
35 더...
1) Only XAUUSD. Every order has a stop loss (the copy account will not see it).
2) Stop loss less than 1% of the total order status, daily loss less than 2%.
3) Actual drawdown (DD) is less than 4% due to reduced volume compared to before. Calculated at 6% for safety.
4) Profit: 1%/month is the limit for stopping trading (because the fund requires 1% every 3 months), it may increase to 2%/month someday.
5) How to copy effectively:
5.1. Fund capital of $5k, but actually only $750 available for trading (DD is 15% of $5k).
5.2. With a capital of $500, copy the exact same volume as the master account. When the master account makes a 1% profit, you make a 10% profit; when the master account loses 4%, you lose 40%. 
5.3. You should start setting up copy trading at the end of the month.

Let's look at the long-term goals of 5, 10 ... 20, 30 years....

 (Contact Telegram: @MrTuanPhysicsTeacher)

MQL5 only shows history from the time of live funding, Neotech's link shows the entire 3 months of the competition, there will be a longer history for you to refer to more carefully here: 

Neotech 


리뷰 없음
2026.01.02 00:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.21 21:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 03:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 15:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 14:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 14:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 13:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 13:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.02 23:53
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 23:53
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 23:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 12:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 07:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
