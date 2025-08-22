- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
286
이익 거래:
150 (52.44%)
손실 거래:
136 (47.55%)
최고의 거래:
81.42 USD
최악의 거래:
-44.76 USD
총 수익:
2 365.24 USD (132 746 pips)
총 손실:
-2 069.04 USD (113 116 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (221.78 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
230.06 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.06
거래 활동:
12.53%
최대 입금량:
1.68%
최근 거래:
5 일 전
주별 거래 수:
10
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
1.05
롱(주식매수):
210 (73.43%)
숏(주식차입매도):
76 (26.57%)
수익 요인:
1.14
기대수익:
1.04 USD
평균 이익:
15.77 USD
평균 손실:
-15.21 USD
연속 최대 손실:
11 (-223.98 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-223.98 USD (11)
월별 성장률:
1.36%
연간 예측:
16.44%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
221.33 USD
최대한의:
282.50 USD (5.58%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.58% (282.43 USD)
자본금별:
1.26% (61.95 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|286
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|296
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +81.42 USD
최악의 거래: -45 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 11
연속 최대 이익: +221.78 USD
연속 최대 손실: -223.98 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "NeotechFinancialServices-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
|0.31 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.45 × 103
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.58 × 19
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.50 × 2
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|3.28 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.36 × 1609
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.80 × 527
|
DooTechnology-Live
|3.95 × 58
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.79 × 2765
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.90 × 100
|
RoboForex-Pro
|5.01 × 72
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|5.50 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.65 × 246
|
PXBTTrading-1
|5.78 × 123
|
FBS-Real
|5.81 × 16
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|5.84 × 120
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|6.09 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|6.09 × 184
|
OxSecurities-Live
|6.26 × 125
1) Only XAUUSD. Every order has a stop loss (the copy account will not see it).
2) Stop loss less than 1% of the total order status, daily loss less than 2%.
3) Actual drawdown (DD) is less than 4% due to reduced volume compared to before. Calculated at 6% for safety.
4) Profit: 1%/month is the limit for stopping trading (because the fund requires 1% every 3 months), it may increase to 2%/month someday.
5) How to copy effectively:
5.1. Fund capital of $5k, but actually only $750 available for trading (DD is 15% of $5k).
5.2. With a capital of $500, copy the exact same volume as the master account. When the master account makes a 1% profit, you make a 10% profit; when the master account loses 4%, you lose 40%.
5.3. You should start setting up copy trading at the end of the month.Neotech
2) Stop loss less than 1% of the total order status, daily loss less than 2%.
3) Actual drawdown (DD) is less than 4% due to reduced volume compared to before. Calculated at 6% for safety.
4) Profit: 1%/month is the limit for stopping trading (because the fund requires 1% every 3 months), it may increase to 2%/month someday.
5) How to copy effectively:
5.1. Fund capital of $5k, but actually only $750 available for trading (DD is 15% of $5k).
5.2. With a capital of $500, copy the exact same volume as the master account. When the master account makes a 1% profit, you make a 10% profit; when the master account loses 4%, you lose 40%.
5.3. You should start setting up copy trading at the end of the month.
Let's look at the long-term goals of 5, 10 ... 20, 30 years....
(Contact Telegram: @MrTuanPhysicsTeacher)
MQL5 only shows history from the time of live funding, Neotech's link shows the entire 3 months of the competition, there will be a longer history for you to refer to more carefully here:
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 33 USD
6%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
USD
USD
21
0%
286
52%
13%
1.14
1.04
USD
USD
6%
1:500