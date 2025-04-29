シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / The Goldfather
Kevin Pranamurtiarwanandoni

The Goldfather

Kevin Pranamurtiarwanandoni
レビュー0件
信頼性
40週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 198%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
653
利益トレード:
280 (42.87%)
損失トレード:
373 (57.12%)
ベストトレード:
397.37 USD
最悪のトレード:
-101.50 USD
総利益:
20 053.09 USD (945 097 pips)
総損失:
-17 108.47 USD (777 900 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (754.14 USD)
最大連続利益:
754.14 USD (10)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
86.64%
最大入金額:
15.36%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
20
平均保有時間:
17 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.87
長いトレード:
434 (66.46%)
短いトレード:
219 (33.54%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.17
期待されたペイオフ:
4.51 USD
平均利益:
71.62 USD
平均損失:
-45.87 USD
最大連続の負け:
16 (-798.50 USD)
最大連続損失:
-798.50 USD (16)
月間成長:
-6.17%
年間予想:
-74.91%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
483.61 USD
最大の:
1 570.74 USD (50.88%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
52.28% (1 570.74 USD)
エクイティによる:
8.75% (147.84 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 653
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 167K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +397.37 USD
最悪のトレード: -102 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 16
最大連続利益: +754.14 USD
最大連続損失: -798.50 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 より多く...
About the Strategy:

This signal is powered by a dedicated team experienced XAU/USD analysts, each with unique strategies from momentum like intraday, sniper-style , swing entries.

All trades are selected through a high-probability filtering process — no random entries, no emotion-based decisions.


Key Strengths:

• Average monthly growth: +29% (compounded) .

• Risk controlled always using Stop Loss

• No grid, no overtrading.

• Focused exclusively on XAUUSD for maximum accuracy.

• Progressive lot sizing: Lot size increases gradually based on account equity.


How It Works:

Our team combines multiple perspectives on the same asset to maximize opportunities across various market conditions. This layered approach improves consistency while reducing dependency on a single strategy.


Risk Management & Scaling:

Use a fixed, controlled lot system that automatically scales with capital growth. This keeps the balance between safety and performance, and ensures the system remains sustainable as the account grows.

レビューなし
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 03:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 03:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.16 02:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 12:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 10:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 05:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 17:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 07:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 14:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 15:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 09:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 09:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.13 04:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 01:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 14:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 09:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
