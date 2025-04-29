- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
384
Bénéfice trades:
149 (38.80%)
Perte trades:
235 (61.20%)
Meilleure transaction:
397.37 USD
Pire transaction:
-101.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
10 839.04 USD (480 582 pips)
Perte brute:
-10 174.27 USD (434 584 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (633.61 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
633.61 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
82.83%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
15.36%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
22 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.42
Longs trades:
248 (64.58%)
Courts trades:
136 (35.42%)
Facteur de profit:
1.07
Rendement attendu:
1.73 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
72.75 USD
Perte moyenne:
-43.29 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
16 (-798.50 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-798.50 USD (16)
Croissance mensuelle:
45.08%
Prévision annuelle:
546.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
483.61 USD
Maximal:
1 570.74 USD (50.88%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
52.28% (1 570.74 USD)
Par fonds propres:
8.75% (147.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|384
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|665
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|46K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +397.37 USD
Pire transaction: -102 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 16
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +633.61 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -798.50 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
About the Strategy:
This signal is powered by a dedicated team experienced XAU/USD analysts, each with unique strategies from momentum like intraday, sniper-style , swing entries.
All trades are selected through a high-probability filtering process — no random entries, no emotion-based decisions.
Key Strengths:
• Average monthly growth: +29% (compounded) .
• Risk-controlled
• No grid, no overtrading.
• Focused exclusively on XAUUSD for maximum accuracy.
• Progressive lot sizing: Lot size increases gradually based on account equity.
How It Works:
Our team combines multiple perspectives on the same asset to maximize opportunities across various market conditions. This layered approach improves consistency while reducing dependency on a single strategy.
Risk Management & Scaling:
We use a fixed, controlled lot system that automatically scales with capital growth. This keeps the balance between safety and performance, and ensures the system remains sustainable as the account grows.
Recommended for:
Investors seeking aggressive yet structured growth, with professional oversight, diversified analysis, and clear risk discipline.
