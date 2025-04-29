SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / The Goldfather
Kevin Pranamurtiarwanandoni

The Goldfather

Kevin Pranamurtiarwanandoni
0 avis
Fiabilité
27 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 45%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
384
Bénéfice trades:
149 (38.80%)
Perte trades:
235 (61.20%)
Meilleure transaction:
397.37 USD
Pire transaction:
-101.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
10 839.04 USD (480 582 pips)
Perte brute:
-10 174.27 USD (434 584 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (633.61 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
633.61 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
82.83%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
15.36%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
22 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.42
Longs trades:
248 (64.58%)
Courts trades:
136 (35.42%)
Facteur de profit:
1.07
Rendement attendu:
1.73 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
72.75 USD
Perte moyenne:
-43.29 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
16 (-798.50 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-798.50 USD (16)
Croissance mensuelle:
45.08%
Prévision annuelle:
546.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
483.61 USD
Maximal:
1 570.74 USD (50.88%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
52.28% (1 570.74 USD)
Par fonds propres:
8.75% (147.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 384
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 665
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 46K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +397.37 USD
Pire transaction: -102 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 16
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +633.61 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -798.50 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
192 plus...
About the Strategy:
This signal is powered by a dedicated team experienced XAU/USD analysts, each with unique strategies from momentum like intraday, sniper-style , swing entries.
All trades are selected through a high-probability filtering process — no random entries, no emotion-based decisions.

Key Strengths:
• Average monthly growth: +29% (compounded) .
• Risk-controlled
• No grid, no overtrading.
• Focused exclusively on XAUUSD for maximum accuracy.
• Progressive lot sizing: Lot size increases gradually based on account equity.

How It Works:
Our team combines multiple perspectives on the same asset to maximize opportunities across various market conditions. This layered approach improves consistency while reducing dependency on a single strategy.

Risk Management & Scaling:
We use a fixed, controlled lot system that automatically scales with capital growth. This keeps the balance between safety and performance, and ensures the system remains sustainable as the account grows.

Recommended for:
Investors seeking aggressive yet structured growth, with professional oversight, diversified analysis, and clear risk discipline.

Aucun avis
2025.10.01 15:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 09:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 09:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.13 04:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 01:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 14:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 09:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 09:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 15:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 02:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 08:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 14:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.11 09:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 13:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.17 11:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.05 15:13
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.02 19:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.31 12:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.