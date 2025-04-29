信号部分
Kevin Pranamurtiarwanandoni

The Goldfather

Kevin Pranamurtiarwanandoni
0条评论
可靠性
40
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 196%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
651
盈利交易:
279 (42.85%)
亏损交易:
372 (57.14%)
最好交易:
397.37 USD
最差交易:
-101.50 USD
毛利:
19 993.49 USD (942 097 pips)
毛利亏损:
-17 068.07 USD (775 900 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (754.14 USD)
最大连续盈利:
754.14 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
86.64%
最大入金加载:
15.36%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
16
平均持有时间:
17 小时
采收率:
1.86
长期交易:
432 (66.36%)
短期交易:
219 (33.64%)
利润因子:
1.17
预期回报:
4.49 USD
平均利润:
71.66 USD
平均损失:
-45.88 USD
最大连续失误:
16 (-798.50 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-798.50 USD (16)
每月增长:
-4.79%
年度预测:
-58.13%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
483.61 USD
最大值:
1 570.74 USD (50.88%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
52.28% (1 570.74 USD)
净值:
8.75% (147.84 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 651
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 166K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +397.37 USD
最差交易: -102 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 16
最大连续盈利: +754.14 USD
最大连续亏损: -798.50 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 更多...
About the Strategy:

This signal is powered by a dedicated team experienced XAU/USD analysts, each with unique strategies from momentum like intraday, sniper-style , swing entries.

All trades are selected through a high-probability filtering process — no random entries, no emotion-based decisions.


Key Strengths:

• Average monthly growth: +29% (compounded) .

• Risk controlled always using Stop Loss

• No grid, no overtrading.

• Focused exclusively on XAUUSD for maximum accuracy.

• Progressive lot sizing: Lot size increases gradually based on account equity.


How It Works:

Our team combines multiple perspectives on the same asset to maximize opportunities across various market conditions. This layered approach improves consistency while reducing dependency on a single strategy.


Risk Management & Scaling:

Use a fixed, controlled lot system that automatically scales with capital growth. This keeps the balance between safety and performance, and ensures the system remains sustainable as the account grows.

