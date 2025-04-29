SignalsSections
Kevin Pranamurtiarwanandoni

The Goldfather

Kevin Pranamurtiarwanandoni
0 reviews
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 209%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
646
Profit Trades:
278 (43.03%)
Loss Trades:
368 (56.97%)
Best trade:
397.37 USD
Worst trade:
-101.50 USD
Gross Profit:
19 933.89 USD (939 097 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 843.77 USD (764 865 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (754.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
754.14 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
85.63%
Max deposit load:
15.36%
Latest trade:
42 minutes ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.97
Long Trades:
429 (66.41%)
Short Trades:
217 (33.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
4.78 USD
Average Profit:
71.70 USD
Average Loss:
-45.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-798.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-798.50 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-3.75%
Annual Forecast:
-45.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
483.61 USD
Maximal:
1 570.74 USD (50.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.28% (1 570.74 USD)
By Equity:
8.75% (147.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 646
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.1K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 174K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +397.37 USD
Worst trade: -102 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +754.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -798.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
About the Strategy:

This signal is powered by a dedicated team experienced XAU/USD analysts, each with unique strategies from momentum like intraday, sniper-style , swing entries.

All trades are selected through a high-probability filtering process — no random entries, no emotion-based decisions.


Key Strengths:

• Average monthly growth: +29% (compounded) .

• Risk controlled always using Stop Loss

• No grid, no overtrading.

• Focused exclusively on XAUUSD for maximum accuracy.

• Progressive lot sizing: Lot size increases gradually based on account equity.


How It Works:

Our team combines multiple perspectives on the same asset to maximize opportunities across various market conditions. This layered approach improves consistency while reducing dependency on a single strategy.


Risk Management & Scaling:

Use a fixed, controlled lot system that automatically scales with capital growth. This keeps the balance between safety and performance, and ensures the system remains sustainable as the account grows.

No reviews
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 03:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 03:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.16 02:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 12:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 10:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 05:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 17:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 07:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 14:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 15:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 09:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 09:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.13 04:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 01:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 14:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 09:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
