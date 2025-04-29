- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
384
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
149 (38.80%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
235 (61.20%)
En iyi işlem:
397.37 USD
En kötü işlem:
-101.50 USD
Brüt kâr:
10 839.04 USD (480 582 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-10 174.27 USD (434 584 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (633.61 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
633.61 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
82.83%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
15.36%
En son işlem:
6 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
19
Ort. tutma süresi:
22 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.42
Alış işlemleri:
248 (64.58%)
Satış işlemleri:
136 (35.42%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.07
Beklenen getiri:
1.73 USD
Ortalama kâr:
72.75 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-43.29 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
16 (-798.50 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-798.50 USD (16)
Aylık büyüme:
45.08%
Yıllık tahmin:
546.92%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
483.61 USD
Maksimum:
1 570.74 USD (50.88%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
52.28% (1 570.74 USD)
Varlığa göre:
8.75% (147.84 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|384
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|665
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|46K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +397.37 USD
En kötü işlem: -102 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 16
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +633.61 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -798.50 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
About the Strategy:
This signal is powered by a dedicated team experienced XAU/USD analysts, each with unique strategies from momentum like intraday, sniper-style , swing entries.
This signal is powered by a dedicated team experienced XAU/USD analysts, each with unique strategies from momentum like intraday, sniper-style , swing entries.
All trades are selected through a high-probability filtering process — no random entries, no emotion-based decisions.
Key Strengths:
• Average monthly growth: +29% (compounded) .
• Risk-controlled
• No grid, no overtrading.
• Focused exclusively on XAUUSD for maximum accuracy.
• Progressive lot sizing: Lot size increases gradually based on account equity.
How It Works:
Our team combines multiple perspectives on the same asset to maximize opportunities across various market conditions. This layered approach improves consistency while reducing dependency on a single strategy.
Risk Management & Scaling:
We use a fixed, controlled lot system that automatically scales with capital growth. This keeps the balance between safety and performance, and ensures the system remains sustainable as the account grows.
Recommended for:
Investors seeking aggressive yet structured growth, with professional oversight, diversified analysis, and clear risk discipline.
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ayda 30 USD
45%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
27
0%
384
38%
83%
1.06
1.73
USD
USD
52%
1:50