Trade:
384
Profit Trade:
149 (38.80%)
Loss Trade:
235 (61.20%)
Best Trade:
397.37 USD
Worst Trade:
-101.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
10 839.04 USD (480 582 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 174.27 USD (434 584 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (633.61 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
633.61 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
82.83%
Massimo carico di deposito:
15.36%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.42
Long Trade:
248 (64.58%)
Short Trade:
136 (35.42%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.07
Profitto previsto:
1.73 USD
Profitto medio:
72.75 USD
Perdita media:
-43.29 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-798.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-798.50 USD (16)
Crescita mensile:
45.08%
Previsione annuale:
546.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
483.61 USD
Massimale:
1 570.74 USD (50.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
52.28% (1 570.74 USD)
Per equità:
8.75% (147.84 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|384
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|665
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|46K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +397.37 USD
Worst Trade: -102 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +633.61 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -798.50 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
About the Strategy:
This signal is powered by a dedicated team experienced XAU/USD analysts, each with unique strategies from momentum like intraday, sniper-style , swing entries.
This signal is powered by a dedicated team experienced XAU/USD analysts, each with unique strategies from momentum like intraday, sniper-style , swing entries.
All trades are selected through a high-probability filtering process — no random entries, no emotion-based decisions.
Key Strengths:
• Average monthly growth: +29% (compounded) .
• Risk-controlled
• No grid, no overtrading.
• Focused exclusively on XAUUSD for maximum accuracy.
• Progressive lot sizing: Lot size increases gradually based on account equity.
How It Works:
Our team combines multiple perspectives on the same asset to maximize opportunities across various market conditions. This layered approach improves consistency while reducing dependency on a single strategy.
Risk Management & Scaling:
We use a fixed, controlled lot system that automatically scales with capital growth. This keeps the balance between safety and performance, and ensures the system remains sustainable as the account grows.
Recommended for:
Investors seeking aggressive yet structured growth, with professional oversight, diversified analysis, and clear risk discipline.
