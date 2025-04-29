SegnaliSezioni
Kevin Pranamurtiarwanandoni

The Goldfather

Kevin Pranamurtiarwanandoni
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
27 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 45%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
384
Profit Trade:
149 (38.80%)
Loss Trade:
235 (61.20%)
Best Trade:
397.37 USD
Worst Trade:
-101.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
10 839.04 USD (480 582 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 174.27 USD (434 584 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (633.61 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
633.61 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
82.83%
Massimo carico di deposito:
15.36%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.42
Long Trade:
248 (64.58%)
Short Trade:
136 (35.42%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.07
Profitto previsto:
1.73 USD
Profitto medio:
72.75 USD
Perdita media:
-43.29 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-798.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-798.50 USD (16)
Crescita mensile:
45.08%
Previsione annuale:
546.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
483.61 USD
Massimale:
1 570.74 USD (50.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
52.28% (1 570.74 USD)
Per equità:
8.75% (147.84 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 384
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 665
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 46K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +397.37 USD
Worst Trade: -102 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +633.61 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -798.50 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
192 più
About the Strategy:
This signal is powered by a dedicated team experienced XAU/USD analysts, each with unique strategies from momentum like intraday, sniper-style , swing entries.
All trades are selected through a high-probability filtering process — no random entries, no emotion-based decisions.

Key Strengths:
• Average monthly growth: +29% (compounded) .
• Risk-controlled
• No grid, no overtrading.
• Focused exclusively on XAUUSD for maximum accuracy.
• Progressive lot sizing: Lot size increases gradually based on account equity.

How It Works:
Our team combines multiple perspectives on the same asset to maximize opportunities across various market conditions. This layered approach improves consistency while reducing dependency on a single strategy.

Risk Management & Scaling:
We use a fixed, controlled lot system that automatically scales with capital growth. This keeps the balance between safety and performance, and ensures the system remains sustainable as the account grows.

Recommended for:
Investors seeking aggressive yet structured growth, with professional oversight, diversified analysis, and clear risk discipline.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.01 15:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 09:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 09:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.13 04:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 01:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 14:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 09:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 09:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 15:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 02:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 08:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 14:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.11 09:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 13:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.17 11:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.05 15:13
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.02 19:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.31 12:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
