SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / The Goldfather
Kevin Pranamurtiarwanandoni

The Goldfather

Kevin Pranamurtiarwanandoni
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
40 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 187%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
662
Gewinntrades:
283 (42.74%)
Verlusttrades:
379 (57.25%)
Bester Trade:
397.37 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-101.50 USD
Bruttoprofit:
20 272.75 USD (956 140 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-17 472.89 USD (795 925 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (754.14 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
754.14 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
86.64%
Max deposit load:
15.36%
Letzter Trade:
19 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
20
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
17 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.78
Long-Positionen:
439 (66.31%)
Short-Positionen:
223 (33.69%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.16
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.23 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
71.64 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-46.10 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
16 (-798.50 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-798.50 USD (16)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-9.73%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
483.61 USD
Maximaler:
1 570.74 USD (50.88%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
52.28% (1 570.74 USD)
Kapital:
8.75% (147.84 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 662
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 160K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +397.37 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -102 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 16
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +754.14 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -798.50 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
noch 196 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

About the Strategy:

This signal is powered by a dedicated team experienced XAU/USD analysts, each with unique strategies from momentum like intraday, sniper-style , swing entries.

All trades are selected through a high-probability filtering process — no random entries, no emotion-based decisions.


Key Strengths:

• Average monthly growth: +29% (compounded) .

• Risk controlled always using Stop Loss

• No grid, no overtrading.

• Focused exclusively on XAUUSD for maximum accuracy.

• Progressive lot sizing: Lot size increases gradually based on account equity.


How It Works:

Our team combines multiple perspectives on the same asset to maximize opportunities across various market conditions. This layered approach improves consistency while reducing dependency on a single strategy.


Risk Management & Scaling:

Use a fixed, controlled lot system that automatically scales with capital growth. This keeps the balance between safety and performance, and ensures the system remains sustainable as the account grows.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 03:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 03:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.16 02:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 12:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 10:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 05:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 17:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 07:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 14:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 15:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 09:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 09:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.13 04:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 01:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 14:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 09:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
The Goldfather
30 USD pro Monat
187%
0
0
USD
3.7K
USD
40
0%
662
42%
87%
1.16
4.23
USD
52%
1:50
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.