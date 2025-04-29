SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / The Goldfather
Kevin Pranamurtiarwanandoni

The Goldfather

Kevin Pranamurtiarwanandoni
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
40 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 198%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
653
Negociações com lucro:
280 (42.87%)
Negociações com perda:
373 (57.12%)
Melhor negociação:
397.37 USD
Pior negociação:
-101.50 USD
Lucro bruto:
20 053.09 USD (945 097 pips)
Perda bruta:
-17 108.47 USD (777 900 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (754.14 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
754.14 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
86.64%
Depósito máximo carregado:
15.36%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
20
Tempo médio de espera:
17 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.87
Negociações longas:
434 (66.46%)
Negociações curtas:
219 (33.54%)
Fator de lucro:
1.17
Valor esperado:
4.51 USD
Lucro médio:
71.62 USD
Perda média:
-45.87 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
16 (-798.50 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-798.50 USD (16)
Crescimento mensal:
-5.76%
Previsão anual:
-69.89%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
483.61 USD
Máximo:
1 570.74 USD (50.88%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
52.28% (1 570.74 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
8.75% (147.84 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 653
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 167K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +397.37 USD
Pior negociação: -102 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 16
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +754.14 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -798.50 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

About the Strategy:

This signal is powered by a dedicated team experienced XAU/USD analysts, each with unique strategies from momentum like intraday, sniper-style , swing entries.

All trades are selected through a high-probability filtering process — no random entries, no emotion-based decisions.


Key Strengths:

• Average monthly growth: +29% (compounded) .

• Risk controlled always using Stop Loss

• No grid, no overtrading.

• Focused exclusively on XAUUSD for maximum accuracy.

• Progressive lot sizing: Lot size increases gradually based on account equity.


How It Works:

Our team combines multiple perspectives on the same asset to maximize opportunities across various market conditions. This layered approach improves consistency while reducing dependency on a single strategy.


Risk Management & Scaling:

Use a fixed, controlled lot system that automatically scales with capital growth. This keeps the balance between safety and performance, and ensures the system remains sustainable as the account grows.

Sem comentários
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 03:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 03:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.16 02:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 12:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 10:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 05:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 17:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 07:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 14:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 15:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 09:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 09:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.13 04:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 01:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 14:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 09:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
The Goldfather
30 USD por mês
198%
0
0
USD
3.8K
USD
40
0%
653
42%
87%
1.17
4.51
USD
52%
1:50
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.