Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / The Goldfather
Kevin Pranamurtiarwanandoni

The Goldfather

Kevin Pranamurtiarwanandoni
0 отзывов
Надежность
39 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 204%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
647
Прибыльных трейдов:
278 (42.96%)
Убыточных трейдов:
369 (57.03%)
Лучший трейд:
397.37 USD
Худший трейд:
-101.50 USD
Общая прибыль:
19 933.89 USD (939 097 pips)
Общий убыток:
-16 904.87 USD (767 900 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
10 (754.14 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
754.14 USD (10)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.07
Торговая активность:
85.63%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
15.36%
Последний трейд:
16 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
19
Ср. время удержания:
17 часов
Фактор восстановления:
1.93
Длинных трейдов:
430 (66.46%)
Коротких трейдов:
217 (33.54%)
Профит фактор:
1.18
Мат. ожидание:
4.68 USD
Средняя прибыль:
71.70 USD
Средний убыток:
-45.81 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
16 (-798.50 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-798.50 USD (16)
Прирост в месяц:
-6.02%
Годовой прогноз:
-73.03%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
483.61 USD
Максимальная:
1 570.74 USD (50.88%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
52.28% (1 570.74 USD)
По эквити:
8.75% (147.84 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 647
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 171K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +397.37 USD
Худший трейд: -102 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 10
Макс. серия проигрышей: 16
Макс. прибыль в серии: +754.14 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -798.50 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MaxrichGroup-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
еще 196...
About the Strategy:

This signal is powered by a dedicated team experienced XAU/USD analysts, each with unique strategies from momentum like intraday, sniper-style , swing entries.

All trades are selected through a high-probability filtering process — no random entries, no emotion-based decisions.


Key Strengths:

• Average monthly growth: +29% (compounded) .

• Risk controlled always using Stop Loss

• No grid, no overtrading.

• Focused exclusively on XAUUSD for maximum accuracy.

• Progressive lot sizing: Lot size increases gradually based on account equity.


How It Works:

Our team combines multiple perspectives on the same asset to maximize opportunities across various market conditions. This layered approach improves consistency while reducing dependency on a single strategy.


Risk Management & Scaling:

Use a fixed, controlled lot system that automatically scales with capital growth. This keeps the balance between safety and performance, and ensures the system remains sustainable as the account grows.

Нет отзывов
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
The Goldfather
30 USD в месяц
204%
0
0
USD
3.9K
USD
39
0%
647
42%
86%
1.17
4.68
USD
52%
1:50
