トレード:
514
利益トレード:
486 (94.55%)
損失トレード:
28 (5.45%)
ベストトレード:
336.87 USD
最悪のトレード:
-824.94 USD
総利益:
5 274.82 USD (1 039 933 pips)
総損失:
-6 659.25 USD (1 159 174 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
227 (1 723.76 USD)
最大連続利益:
1 723.76 USD (227)
シャープレシオ:
-0.03
取引アクティビティ:
89.82%
最大入金額:
24.51%
最近のトレード:
9 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
0
平均保有時間:
6 日
リカバリーファクター:
-0.31
長いトレード:
493 (95.91%)
短いトレード:
21 (4.09%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.79
期待されたペイオフ:
-2.69 USD
平均利益:
10.85 USD
平均損失:
-237.83 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-1 565.03 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 565.03 USD (4)
月間成長:
36.10%
年間予想:
437.97%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1 853.45 USD
最大の:
4 428.28 USD (56.58%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
76.87% (4 428.80 USD)
エクイティによる:
97.23% (5 711.71 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|US500_SPOT
|514
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|US500_SPOT
|-1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|US500_SPOT
|-119K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"CFI2-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
Hello, thanks for your interest. My name is David Barreira, I have been a trader for over 10 years specializing in S&P 500. In my career I have taught online and in-person trading and investment courses and worked as a MAM and PAMM account manager. The account through which this signal is being transmitted is personal capital and operated exclusively by me every day in the Day Trade and Swing Trade modes. Only one asset (S&P 500) without the use of robots and with strict risk management. This is a strategy that aims for longevity and solid gains on an annual average. As we are part of the variable income scenario, past returns do not guarantee future results, the objective is to seek 3% per month on average and there may be negative months. The calculation is 1 contract for USD 10k. If your broker allows you to operate 0.1 contract, the minimum value becomes USD 1k, for example. When starting, make sure to adjust the copying ratio according to your risk management and also to adjust the parameters so as not to copy existing trades in the account.
