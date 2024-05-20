- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
485
Profit Trade:
459 (94.63%)
Loss Trade:
26 (5.36%)
Best Trade:
140.06 USD
Worst Trade:
-821.89 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 577.11 USD (900 048 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 028.03 USD (832 932 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
227 (1 723.76 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 723.76 USD (227)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
87.82%
Massimo carico di deposito:
24.51%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.14
Long Trade:
466 (96.08%)
Short Trade:
19 (3.92%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.91
Profitto previsto:
-0.93 USD
Profitto medio:
9.97 USD
Perdita media:
-193.39 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-1 565.03 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 565.03 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-14.03%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
665.40 USD
Massimale:
3 240.23 USD (41.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
53.75% (3 240.73 USD)
Per equità:
97.23% (5 711.71 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|US500_SPOT
|485
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|US500_SPOT
|-451
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|US500_SPOT
|67K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +140.06 USD
Worst Trade: -822 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 227
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 723.76 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 565.03 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CFI2-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Hello, thanks for your interest. My name is David Barreira, I have been a trader for over 10 years specializing in S&P 500. In my career I have taught online and in-person trading and investment courses and worked as a MAM and PAMM account manager. The account through which this signal is being transmitted is personal capital and operated exclusively by me every day in the Day Trade and Swing Trade modes. Only one asset (S&P 500) without the use of robots and with strict risk management. This is a strategy that aims for longevity and solid gains on an annual average. As we are part of the variable income scenario, past returns do not guarantee future results, the objective is to seek 3% per month on average and there may be negative months. The calculation is 1 contract for USD 10k. If your broker allows you to operate 0.1 contract, the minimum value becomes USD 1k, for example. When starting, make sure to adjust the copying ratio according to your risk management and also to adjust the parameters so as not to copy existing trades in the account.
Non ci sono recensioni