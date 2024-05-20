- Incremento
Total de Trades:
514
Transacciones Rentables:
486 (94.55%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
28 (5.45%)
Mejor transacción:
336.87 USD
Peor transacción:
-824.94 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
5 274.82 USD (1 039 933 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-6 659.25 USD (1 159 174 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
227 (1 723.76 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 723.76 USD (227)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.03
Actividad comercial:
89.82%
Carga máxima del depósito:
24.51%
Último trade:
7 días
Trades a la semana:
0
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 días
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.31
Transacciones Largas:
493 (95.91%)
Transacciones Cortas:
21 (4.09%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.79
Beneficio Esperado:
-2.69 USD
Beneficio medio:
10.85 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-237.83 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-1 565.03 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 565.03 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
36.10%
Pronóstico anual:
437.97%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 853.45 USD
Máxima:
4 428.28 USD (56.58%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
76.87% (4 428.80 USD)
De fondos:
97.23% (5 711.71 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|US500_SPOT
|514
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|US500_SPOT
|-1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|US500_SPOT
|-119K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "CFI2-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
Hello, thanks for your interest. My name is David Barreira, I have been a trader for over 10 years specializing in S&P 500. In my career I have taught online and in-person trading and investment courses and worked as a MAM and PAMM account manager. The account through which this signal is being transmitted is personal capital and operated exclusively by me every day in the Day Trade and Swing Trade modes. Only one asset (S&P 500) without the use of robots and with strict risk management. This is a strategy that aims for longevity and solid gains on an annual average. As we are part of the variable income scenario, past returns do not guarantee future results, the objective is to seek 3% per month on average and there may be negative months. The calculation is 1 contract for USD 10k. If your broker allows you to operate 0.1 contract, the minimum value becomes USD 1k, for example. When starting, make sure to adjust the copying ratio according to your risk management and also to adjust the parameters so as not to copy existing trades in the account.
