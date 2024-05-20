- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
514
Profit Trades:
486 (94.55%)
Loss Trades:
28 (5.45%)
Best trade:
336.87 USD
Worst trade:
-824.94 USD
Gross Profit:
5 274.82 USD (1 039 933 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 659.25 USD (1 159 174 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
227 (1 723.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 723.76 USD (227)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
89.82%
Max deposit load:
24.51%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
493 (95.91%)
Short Trades:
21 (4.09%)
Profit Factor:
0.79
Expected Payoff:
-2.69 USD
Average Profit:
10.85 USD
Average Loss:
-237.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 565.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 565.03 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-17.32%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 853.45 USD
Maximal:
4 428.28 USD (56.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.87% (4 428.80 USD)
By Equity:
97.23% (5 711.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US500_SPOT
|514
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500_SPOT
|-1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500_SPOT
|-119K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +336.87 USD
Worst trade: -825 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 227
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 723.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 565.03 USD
Hello, thanks for your interest. My name is David Barreira, I have been a trader for over 10 years specializing in S&P 500. In my career I have taught online and in-person trading and investment courses and worked as a MAM and PAMM account manager. The account through which this signal is being transmitted is personal capital and operated exclusively by me every day in the Day Trade and Swing Trade modes. Only one asset (S&P 500) without the use of robots and with strict risk management. This is a strategy that aims for longevity and solid gains on an annual average. As we are part of the variable income scenario, past returns do not guarantee future results, the objective is to seek 3% per month on average and there may be negative months. The calculation is 1 contract for USD 10k. If your broker allows you to operate 0.1 contract, the minimum value becomes USD 1k, for example. When starting, make sure to adjust the copying ratio according to your risk management and also to adjust the parameters so as not to copy existing trades in the account.
