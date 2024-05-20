Hello, thanks for your interest. My name is David Barreira, I have been a trader for over 10 years specializing in S&P 500. In my career I have taught online and in-person trading and investment courses and worked as a MAM and PAMM account manager. The account through which this signal is being transmitted is personal capital and operated exclusively by me every day in the Day Trade and Swing Trade modes. Only one asset (S&P 500) without the use of robots and with strict risk management. This is a strategy that aims for longevity and solid gains on an annual average. As we are part of the variable income scenario, past returns do not guarantee future results, the objective is to seek 3% per month on average and there may be negative months. The calculation is 1 contract for USD 10k. If your broker allows you to operate 0.1 contract, the minimum value becomes USD 1k, for example. When starting, make sure to adjust the copying ratio according to your risk management and also to adjust the parameters so as not to copy existing trades in the account.



