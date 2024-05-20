- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
517
이익 거래:
489 (94.58%)
손실 거래:
28 (5.42%)
최고의 거래:
336.87 USD
최악의 거래:
-824.94 USD
총 수익:
5 299.54 USD (1 044 884 pips)
총 손실:
-6 659.31 USD (1 159 174 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
227 (1 723.76 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 723.76 USD (227)
샤프 비율:
-0.02
거래 활동:
89.82%
최대 입금량:
24.51%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
6 일
회복 요인:
-0.31
롱(주식매수):
496 (95.94%)
숏(주식차입매도):
21 (4.06%)
수익 요인:
0.80
기대수익:
-2.63 USD
평균 이익:
10.84 USD
평균 손실:
-237.83 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-1 565.03 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 565.03 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
8.48%
연간 예측:
102.84%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1 853.45 USD
최대한의:
4 428.28 USD (56.58%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
76.87% (4 428.80 USD)
자본금별:
97.23% (5 711.71 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|US500_SPOT
|517
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|US500_SPOT
|-1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|US500_SPOT
|-114K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +336.87 USD
최악의 거래: -825 USD
연속 최대 이익: 227
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +1 723.76 USD
연속 최대 손실: -1 565.03 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "CFI2-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
Hello, thanks for your interest. My name is David Barreira, I have been a trader for over 10 years specializing in S&P 500. In my career I have taught online and in-person trading and investment courses and worked as a MAM and PAMM account manager. The account through which this signal is being transmitted is personal capital and operated exclusively by me every day in the Day Trade and Swing Trade modes. Only one asset (S&P 500) without the use of robots and with strict risk management. This is a strategy that aims for longevity and solid gains on an annual average. As we are part of the variable income scenario, past returns do not guarantee future results, the objective is to seek 3% per month on average and there may be negative months. The calculation is 1 contract for USD 10k. If your broker allows you to operate 0.1 contract, the minimum value becomes USD 1k, for example. When starting, make sure to adjust the copying ratio according to your risk management and also to adjust the parameters so as not to copy existing trades in the account.
