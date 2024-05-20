- 成长
交易:
514
盈利交易:
486 (94.55%)
亏损交易:
28 (5.45%)
最好交易:
336.87 USD
最差交易:
-824.94 USD
毛利:
5 274.82 USD (1 039 933 pips)
毛利亏损:
-6 659.25 USD (1 159 174 pips)
最大连续赢利:
227 (1 723.76 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 723.76 USD (227)
夏普比率:
-0.03
交易活动:
89.82%
最大入金加载:
24.51%
最近交易:
6 几天前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
6 天
采收率:
-0.31
长期交易:
493 (95.91%)
短期交易:
21 (4.09%)
利润因子:
0.79
预期回报:
-2.69 USD
平均利润:
10.85 USD
平均损失:
-237.83 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-1 565.03 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 565.03 USD (4)
每月增长:
39.73%
年度预测:
482.05%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 853.45 USD
最大值:
4 428.28 USD (56.58%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
76.87% (4 428.80 USD)
净值:
97.23% (5 711.71 USD)
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|US500_SPOT
|514
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|US500_SPOT
|-1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|US500_SPOT
|-119K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
最好交易: +336.87 USD
最差交易: -825 USD
最大连续赢利: 227
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +1 723.76 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 565.03 USD
Hello, thanks for your interest. My name is David Barreira, I have been a trader for over 10 years specializing in S&P 500. In my career I have taught online and in-person trading and investment courses and worked as a MAM and PAMM account manager. The account through which this signal is being transmitted is personal capital and operated exclusively by me every day in the Day Trade and Swing Trade modes. Only one asset (S&P 500) without the use of robots and with strict risk management. This is a strategy that aims for longevity and solid gains on an annual average. As we are part of the variable income scenario, past returns do not guarantee future results, the objective is to seek 3% per month on average and there may be negative months. The calculation is 1 contract for USD 10k. If your broker allows you to operate 0.1 contract, the minimum value becomes USD 1k, for example. When starting, make sure to adjust the copying ratio according to your risk management and also to adjust the parameters so as not to copy existing trades in the account.
