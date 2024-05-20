- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
514
Gewinntrades:
486 (94.55%)
Verlusttrades:
28 (5.45%)
Bester Trade:
336.87 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-824.94 USD
Bruttoprofit:
5 274.82 USD (1 039 933 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-6 659.25 USD (1 159 174 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
227 (1 723.76 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 723.76 USD (227)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading-Aktivität:
89.82%
Max deposit load:
24.51%
Letzter Trade:
10 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
0
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.31
Long-Positionen:
493 (95.91%)
Short-Positionen:
21 (4.09%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.79
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-2.69 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
10.85 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-237.83 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-1 565.03 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 565.03 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
36.10%
Jahresprognose:
437.97%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 853.45 USD
Maximaler:
4 428.28 USD (56.58%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
76.87% (4 428.80 USD)
Kapital:
97.23% (5 711.71 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|US500_SPOT
|514
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500_SPOT
|-1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500_SPOT
|-119K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +336.87 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -825 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 227
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 723.76 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 565.03 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "CFI2-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Hello, thanks for your interest. My name is David Barreira, I have been a trader for over 10 years specializing in S&P 500. In my career I have taught online and in-person trading and investment courses and worked as a MAM and PAMM account manager. The account through which this signal is being transmitted is personal capital and operated exclusively by me every day in the Day Trade and Swing Trade modes. Only one asset (S&P 500) without the use of robots and with strict risk management. This is a strategy that aims for longevity and solid gains on an annual average. As we are part of the variable income scenario, past returns do not guarantee future results, the objective is to seek 3% per month on average and there may be negative months. The calculation is 1 contract for USD 10k. If your broker allows you to operate 0.1 contract, the minimum value becomes USD 1k, for example. When starting, make sure to adjust the copying ratio according to your risk management and also to adjust the parameters so as not to copy existing trades in the account.
