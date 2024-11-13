シグナルセクション
KAUSER AHMED
レビュー1件
信頼性
217週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2021 2 022%
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
2 391
利益トレード:
1 866 (78.04%)
損失トレード:
525 (21.96%)
ベストトレード:
343.31 USD
最悪のトレード:
-241.19 USD
総利益:
17 459.74 USD (6 977 416 pips)
総損失:
-10 813.59 USD (3 718 422 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
56 (66.98 USD)
最大連続利益:
738.75 USD (11)
シャープレシオ:
0.15
取引アクティビティ:
35.56%
最大入金額:
126.84%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
35
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
4.60
長いトレード:
1 258 (52.61%)
短いトレード:
1 133 (47.39%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.61
期待されたペイオフ:
2.78 USD
平均利益:
9.36 USD
平均損失:
-20.60 USD
最大連続の負け:
12 (-206.83 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 443.64 USD (9)
月間成長:
12.99%
年間予想:
157.66%
アルゴリズム取引:
33%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
1 443.64 USD (18.72%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
20.13% (688.20 USD)
エクイティによる:
57.48% (6 515.30 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 720
GBPUSD 516
EURUSD 499
BTCUSD 187
AUDNZD 179
NZDCAD 153
AUDCAD 58
USDCAD 58
USDJPY 15
SUMMARY 3
CADJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 5.2K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD -1.7K
BTCUSD 1.9K
AUDNZD -78
NZDCAD 126
AUDCAD -70
USDCAD -35
USDJPY 87
SUMMARY 6
CADJPY -13
AUDJPY -14
NZDJPY -12
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 146K
GBPUSD 31K
EURUSD -4K
BTCUSD 3.1M
AUDNZD -10K
NZDCAD 18K
AUDCAD -8.6K
USDCAD -4.7K
USDJPY 1.6K
SUMMARY 0
CADJPY -870
AUDJPY -947
NZDJPY -823
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +343.31 USD
最悪のトレード: -241 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 11
最大連続の負け: 9
最大連続利益: +66.98 USD
最大連続損失: -206.83 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live03"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 12
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 4
PepperstoneBS-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Platform
0.17 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.30 × 10
QtradeFX-Live2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.59 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.73 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.91 × 171
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.95 × 103
ICMarkets-Live22
0.99 × 103
ICMarkets-Live19
1.00 × 221
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live08
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.01 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.05 × 313
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.18 × 598
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.21 × 76
GlobalPrime-Live
1.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.26 × 270
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.34 × 247
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.48 × 139
99 より多く...
Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my "Trade Pro" trading strategy like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal...  .If you want to  this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because  The strategy has been updated a bit...

“Trade Pro” Strategy is now below-  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034

new is  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034


============================

My channel:  https://t.me/FreeForexProSignal


My contact:   https://t.me/GliFxBD

WhatsApp: +8801926371777

========


  • i have Non Stop Live Trading  experience from 2010 with currency pair and Stock Trading  Etc ,


mainly i m GBP  and USD specialist ....!

The way of MY trading style Price Action with some unique Strategy ....!


======================>>>>>>

  • My investment philosophy; Investment is a comprehensive trading arts, the mainly  of it is to grasp the opportunity. As a strategi provider, i will make an investment under the premise of ensuring the safety of investment fund ,  Although this strategy can’t let you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I  believe that, as long as we hold the correct investment  strategy, our future  will be more successful...

===-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

How To set up your subscription: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r99S48RiKeA&amp

How to subscribe signal >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

how to install vps >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994

=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-



平均の評価:
Juan Frutos Micol
190
Juan Frutos Micol 2024.11.13 20:00 
 

El historial de transacciones no es real, a mi me tiene apalancado con 4 posiciones de mas de 250€ las cuales no las pone

2025.11.05 05:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 19:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 13:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 05:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 12:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 08:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.03 19:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 15:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 08:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.31 21:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 12:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 06:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 01:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 14:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 07:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
