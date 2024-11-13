시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Trade
KAUSER AHMED

Trade

KAUSER AHMED
1 리뷰
안정성
219
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2021 2 145%
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
2 395
이익 거래:
1 870 (78.07%)
손실 거래:
525 (21.92%)
최고의 거래:
343.31 USD
최악의 거래:
-241.19 USD
총 수익:
17 593.70 USD (6 984 310 pips)
총 손실:
-10 813.59 USD (3 718 422 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
56 (66.98 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
738.75 USD (11)
샤프 비율:
0.15
거래 활동:
35.56%
최대 입금량:
126.84%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
4.70
롱(주식매수):
1 262 (52.69%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 133 (47.31%)
수익 요인:
1.63
기대수익:
2.83 USD
평균 이익:
9.41 USD
평균 손실:
-20.60 USD
연속 최대 손실:
12 (-206.83 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 443.64 USD (9)
월별 성장률:
16.01%
연간 예측:
194.22%
Algo 트레이딩:
33%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
1 443.64 USD (18.72%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
20.13% (688.20 USD)
자본금별:
57.48% (6 515.30 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 724
GBPUSD 516
EURUSD 499
BTCUSD 187
AUDNZD 179
NZDCAD 153
AUDCAD 58
USDCAD 58
USDJPY 15
SUMMARY 3
CADJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 5.3K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD -1.7K
BTCUSD 1.9K
AUDNZD -78
NZDCAD 126
AUDCAD -70
USDCAD -35
USDJPY 87
SUMMARY 6
CADJPY -13
AUDJPY -14
NZDJPY -12
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 153K
GBPUSD 31K
EURUSD -4K
BTCUSD 3.1M
AUDNZD -10K
NZDCAD 18K
AUDCAD -8.6K
USDCAD -4.7K
USDJPY 1.6K
SUMMARY 0
CADJPY -870
AUDJPY -947
NZDJPY -823
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +343.31 USD
최악의 거래: -241 USD
연속 최대 이익: 11
연속 최대 손실: 9
연속 최대 이익: +66.98 USD
연속 최대 손실: -206.83 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live03"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 12
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 4
PepperstoneBS-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Platform
0.17 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.30 × 10
QtradeFX-Live2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.59 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.73 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.91 × 171
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.95 × 103
ICMarkets-Live22
0.99 × 103
ICMarkets-Live19
1.00 × 221
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live08
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.01 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.05 × 313
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.18 × 598
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.21 × 76
GlobalPrime-Live
1.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.26 × 270
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.34 × 247
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.48 × 139
99 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오


Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my "Trade Pro" trading strategy like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal...  .If you want to  this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because  The strategy has been updated a bit...

“Trade Pro”  Strategy Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my "Trade Pro" trading strategy like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal...  .If you want to  this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because  The strategy has been updated a bit...

“Trade Pro” Strategy is now below-  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034

new is  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034


============================

My channel:  https://t.me/FreeForexProSignal


My contact:   https://t.me/GliFxBD

WhatsApp: +8801926371777

========


  • i have Non Stop Live Trading  experience from 2010 with currency pair and Stock Trading  Etc ,


mainly i m GBP  and USD specialist ....!

The way of MY trading style Price Action with some unique Strategy ....!


======================>>>>>>

  • My investment philosophy; Investment is a comprehensive trading arts, the mainly  of it is to grasp the opportunity. As a strategi provider, i will make an investment under the premise of ensuring the safety of investment fund ,  Although this strategy can’t let you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I  believe that, as long as we hold the correct investment  strategy, our future  will be more successful...

===-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

How To set up your subscription: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r99S48RiKeA&amp

How to subscribe signal >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

how to install vps >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994

=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-



평균 평점:
Juan Frutos Micol
190
Juan Frutos Micol 2024.11.13 20:00 
 

El historial de transacciones no es real, a mi me tiene apalancado con 4 posiciones de mas de 250€ las cuales no las pone

2026.01.02 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 16:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 05:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 19:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 13:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 05:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 12:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 08:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.03 19:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 15:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 08:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.31 21:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 12:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 06:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 01:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Trade
월별 30 USD
2 145%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
219
33%
2 395
78%
36%
1.62
2.83
USD
57%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.