KAUSER AHMED

Trade Pro

KAUSER AHMED
1 recensione
Affidabilità
206 settimane
2 / 9.9K USD
crescita dal 2021 1 393%
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 118
Profit Trade:
1 669 (78.80%)
Loss Trade:
449 (21.20%)
Best Trade:
343.31 USD
Worst Trade:
-157.85 USD
Profitto lordo:
12 800.41 USD (4 196 024 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 370.47 USD (1 970 584 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
56 (66.98 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
592.79 USD (35)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
32.55%
Massimo carico di deposito:
107.89%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
5.49
Long Trade:
1 013 (47.83%)
Short Trade:
1 105 (52.17%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.74
Profitto previsto:
2.56 USD
Profitto medio:
7.67 USD
Perdita media:
-16.42 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-206.83 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-545.93 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-2.79%
Previsione annuale:
-33.80%
Algo trading:
37%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
989.78 USD (15.28%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
20.13% (688.20 USD)
Per equità:
57.48% (6 515.30 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 517
GBPUSD 516
EURUSD 479
AUDNZD 179
NZDCAD 153
BTCUSD 137
AUDCAD 58
USDCAD 58
USDJPY 15
SUMMARY 3
CADJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 3.4K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD -217
AUDNZD -78
NZDCAD 126
BTCUSD 1K
AUDCAD -70
USDCAD -35
USDJPY 87
SUMMARY 6
CADJPY -13
AUDJPY -14
NZDJPY -12
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 118K
GBPUSD 31K
EURUSD 10K
AUDNZD -10K
NZDCAD 18K
BTCUSD 2.1M
AUDCAD -8.6K
USDCAD -4.7K
USDJPY 1.6K
SUMMARY 0
CADJPY -870
AUDJPY -947
NZDJPY -823
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +343.31 USD
Worst Trade: -158 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 35
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +66.98 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -206.83 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live03" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real4
0.00 × 4
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 12
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Platform
0.17 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.30 × 10
QtradeFX-Live2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.59 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.73 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.91 × 171
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.95 × 103
ICMarkets-Live22
0.99 × 103
ICMarkets-Live19
1.00 × 221
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live08
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.01 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.05 × 313
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.18 × 598
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.21 × 76
GlobalPrime-Live
1.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.26 × 270
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.34 × 247
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.48 × 139
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.50 × 2
99 più
Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my "Trade Pro" trading strategy like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal...  .If you want to  this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because  The strategy has been updated a bit...

"Trade Pro"  Strategy Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my "Trade Pro" trading strategy like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal...  .If you want to  this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because  The strategy has been updated a bit...

“Trade Pro” Strategy is now below-  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034

new is  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034


============================

My channel:  https://t.me/FreeForexProSignal


My contact:   https://t.me/GliFxBD

WhatsApp: +8801926371777

========


  • i have Non Stop Live Trading  experience from 2010 with currency pair and Stock Trading  Etc ,


mainly i m GBP  and USD specialist ....!

The way of MY trading style Price Action with some unique Strategy ....!


======================>>>>>>

  • My investment philosophy; Investment is a comprehensive trading arts, the mainly  of it is to grasp the opportunity. As a strategi provider, i will make an investment under the premise of ensuring the safety of investment fund ,  Although this strategy can’t let you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I  believe that, as long as we hold the correct investment  strategy, our future  will be more successful...

===-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

How To set up your subscription: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r99S48RiKeA&amp

How to subscribe signal >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

how to install vps >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994

=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-



Valutazione media:
Juan Frutos Micol
190
Juan Frutos Micol 2024.11.13 20:00 
 

El historial de transacciones no es real, a mi me tiene apalancado con 4 posiciones de mas de 250€ las cuales no las pone

2025.10.08 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 13:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 05:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 12:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 08:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.03 19:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 15:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 08:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.31 21:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 12:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 06:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 01:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 14:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 07:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 01:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.11 11:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.08 16:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.08 10:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Trade Pro
30USD al mese
1 393%
2
9.9K
USD
20K
USD
206
37%
2 118
78%
33%
1.73
2.56
USD
57%
1:500
