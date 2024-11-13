SinaisSeções
KAUSER AHMED

Trade

KAUSER AHMED
1 comentário
Confiabilidade
217 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2021 2 022%
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
2 391
Negociações com lucro:
1 866 (78.04%)
Negociações com perda:
525 (21.96%)
Melhor negociação:
343.31 USD
Pior negociação:
-241.19 USD
Lucro bruto:
17 459.74 USD (6 977 416 pips)
Perda bruta:
-10 813.59 USD (3 718 422 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
56 (66.98 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
738.75 USD (11)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.15
Atividade de negociação:
35.56%
Depósito máximo carregado:
126.84%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
35
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
4.60
Negociações longas:
1 258 (52.61%)
Negociações curtas:
1 133 (47.39%)
Fator de lucro:
1.61
Valor esperado:
2.78 USD
Lucro médio:
9.36 USD
Perda média:
-20.60 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
12 (-206.83 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 443.64 USD (9)
Crescimento mensal:
12.99%
Previsão anual:
157.66%
Algotrading:
33%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
1 443.64 USD (18.72%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
20.13% (688.20 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
57.48% (6 515.30 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 720
GBPUSD 516
EURUSD 499
BTCUSD 187
AUDNZD 179
NZDCAD 153
AUDCAD 58
USDCAD 58
USDJPY 15
SUMMARY 3
CADJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 5.2K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD -1.7K
BTCUSD 1.9K
AUDNZD -78
NZDCAD 126
AUDCAD -70
USDCAD -35
USDJPY 87
SUMMARY 6
CADJPY -13
AUDJPY -14
NZDJPY -12
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 146K
GBPUSD 31K
EURUSD -4K
BTCUSD 3.1M
AUDNZD -10K
NZDCAD 18K
AUDCAD -8.6K
USDCAD -4.7K
USDJPY 1.6K
SUMMARY 0
CADJPY -870
AUDJPY -947
NZDJPY -823
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +343.31 USD
Pior negociação: -241 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 9
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +66.98 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -206.83 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live03" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 12
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 4
PepperstoneBS-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Platform
0.17 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.30 × 10
QtradeFX-Live2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.59 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.73 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.91 × 171
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.95 × 103
ICMarkets-Live22
0.99 × 103
ICMarkets-Live19
1.00 × 221
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live08
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.01 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.05 × 313
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.18 × 598
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.21 × 76
GlobalPrime-Live
1.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.26 × 270
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.34 × 247
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.48 × 139
99 mais ...
Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my "Trade Pro" trading strategy like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal...  .If you want to  this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because  The strategy has been updated a bit...

“Trade Pro”  Strategy Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my "Trade Pro" trading strategy like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal...  .If you want to  this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because  The strategy has been updated a bit...

“Trade Pro” Strategy is now below-  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034

new is  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034


============================

My channel:  https://t.me/FreeForexProSignal


My contact:   https://t.me/GliFxBD

WhatsApp: +8801926371777

========


  • i have Non Stop Live Trading  experience from 2010 with currency pair and Stock Trading  Etc ,


mainly i m GBP  and USD specialist ....!

The way of MY trading style Price Action with some unique Strategy ....!


======================>>>>>>

  • My investment philosophy; Investment is a comprehensive trading arts, the mainly  of it is to grasp the opportunity. As a strategi provider, i will make an investment under the premise of ensuring the safety of investment fund ,  Although this strategy can’t let you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I  believe that, as long as we hold the correct investment  strategy, our future  will be more successful...

===-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

How To set up your subscription: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r99S48RiKeA&amp

How to subscribe signal >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

how to install vps >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994

=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-



Classificação Média:
Juan Frutos Micol
190
Juan Frutos Micol 2024.11.13 20:00 
 

El historial de transacciones no es real, a mi me tiene apalancado con 4 posiciones de mas de 250€ las cuales no las pone

