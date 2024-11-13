SignaleKategorien
KAUSER AHMED

Trade

KAUSER AHMED
1 Bewertung
Zuverlässigkeit
217 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2021 2 022%
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
2 391
Gewinntrades:
1 866 (78.04%)
Verlusttrades:
525 (21.96%)
Bester Trade:
343.31 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-241.19 USD
Bruttoprofit:
17 459.74 USD (6 977 416 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-10 813.59 USD (3 718 422 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
56 (66.98 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
738.75 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading-Aktivität:
35.56%
Max deposit load:
126.84%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
35
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
4.60
Long-Positionen:
1 258 (52.61%)
Short-Positionen:
1 133 (47.39%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.61
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.78 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
9.36 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-20.60 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
12 (-206.83 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 443.64 USD (9)
Wachstum pro Monat :
12.99%
Jahresprognose:
157.66%
Algo-Trading:
33%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
1 443.64 USD (18.72%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
20.13% (688.20 USD)
Kapital:
57.48% (6 515.30 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 720
GBPUSD 516
EURUSD 499
BTCUSD 187
AUDNZD 179
NZDCAD 153
AUDCAD 58
USDCAD 58
USDJPY 15
SUMMARY 3
CADJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.2K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD -1.7K
BTCUSD 1.9K
AUDNZD -78
NZDCAD 126
AUDCAD -70
USDCAD -35
USDJPY 87
SUMMARY 6
CADJPY -13
AUDJPY -14
NZDJPY -12
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 146K
GBPUSD 31K
EURUSD -4K
BTCUSD 3.1M
AUDNZD -10K
NZDCAD 18K
AUDCAD -8.6K
USDCAD -4.7K
USDJPY 1.6K
SUMMARY 0
CADJPY -870
AUDJPY -947
NZDJPY -823
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +343.31 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -241 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 11
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 9
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +66.98 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -206.83 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live03" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 12
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 4
PepperstoneBS-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Platform
0.17 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.30 × 10
QtradeFX-Live2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.59 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.73 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.91 × 171
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.95 × 103
ICMarkets-Live22
0.99 × 103
ICMarkets-Live19
1.00 × 221
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live08
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.01 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.05 × 313
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.18 × 598
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.21 × 76
GlobalPrime-Live
1.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.26 × 270
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.34 × 247
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.48 × 139
noch 99 ...
Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my "Trade Pro" trading strategy like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal...  .If you want to  this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because  The strategy has been updated a bit...

“Trade Pro” Strategy is now below-  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034

new is  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034


============================

My channel:  https://t.me/FreeForexProSignal


My contact:   https://t.me/GliFxBD

WhatsApp: +8801926371777

========


  • i have Non Stop Live Trading  experience from 2010 with currency pair and Stock Trading  Etc ,


mainly i m GBP  and USD specialist ....!

The way of MY trading style Price Action with some unique Strategy ....!


======================>>>>>>

  • My investment philosophy; Investment is a comprehensive trading arts, the mainly  of it is to grasp the opportunity. As a strategi provider, i will make an investment under the premise of ensuring the safety of investment fund ,  Although this strategy can’t let you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I  believe that, as long as we hold the correct investment  strategy, our future  will be more successful...

===-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

How To set up your subscription: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r99S48RiKeA&amp

How to subscribe signal >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

how to install vps >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994

=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-



Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
Juan Frutos Micol
190
Juan Frutos Micol 2024.11.13 20:00 
 

El historial de transacciones no es real, a mi me tiene apalancado con 4 posiciones de mas de 250€ las cuales no las pone

2025.11.05 05:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 19:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 13:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 05:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 12:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 08:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.03 19:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 15:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 08:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.31 21:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 12:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 06:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 01:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 14:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 07:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Trade
30 USD pro Monat
2 022%
0
0
USD
2.3K
USD
217
33%
2 391
78%
36%
1.61
2.78
USD
57%
1:500
