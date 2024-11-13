SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Trade Pro
KAUSER AHMED

Trade Pro

KAUSER AHMED
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
206 hafta
2 / 9.9K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2021 1 393%
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 118
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 669 (78.80%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
449 (21.20%)
En iyi işlem:
343.31 USD
En kötü işlem:
-157.85 USD
Brüt kâr:
12 800.41 USD (4 196 024 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7 370.47 USD (1 970 584 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
56 (66.98 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
592.79 USD (35)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
32.55%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
107.89%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
5.49
Alış işlemleri:
1 013 (47.83%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 105 (52.17%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.74
Beklenen getiri:
2.56 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.67 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-16.42 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-206.83 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-545.93 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-2.79%
Yıllık tahmin:
-33.80%
Algo alım-satım:
37%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
989.78 USD (15.28%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
20.13% (688.20 USD)
Varlığa göre:
57.48% (6 515.30 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 517
GBPUSD 516
EURUSD 479
AUDNZD 179
NZDCAD 153
BTCUSD 137
AUDCAD 58
USDCAD 58
USDJPY 15
SUMMARY 3
CADJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 3.4K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD -217
AUDNZD -78
NZDCAD 126
BTCUSD 1K
AUDCAD -70
USDCAD -35
USDJPY 87
SUMMARY 6
CADJPY -13
AUDJPY -14
NZDJPY -12
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 118K
GBPUSD 31K
EURUSD 10K
AUDNZD -10K
NZDCAD 18K
BTCUSD 2.1M
AUDCAD -8.6K
USDCAD -4.7K
USDJPY 1.6K
SUMMARY 0
CADJPY -870
AUDJPY -947
NZDJPY -823
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +343.31 USD
En kötü işlem: -158 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 35
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +66.98 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -206.83 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live03" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real4
0.00 × 4
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 12
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Platform
0.17 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.30 × 10
QtradeFX-Live2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.59 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.73 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.91 × 171
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.95 × 103
ICMarkets-Live22
0.99 × 103
ICMarkets-Live19
1.00 × 221
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live08
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.01 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.05 × 313
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.18 × 598
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.21 × 76
GlobalPrime-Live
1.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.26 × 270
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.34 × 247
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.48 × 139
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.50 × 2
99 daha fazla...
Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my "Trade Pro" trading strategy like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal...  .If you want to  this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because  The strategy has been updated a bit...

“Trade Pro”  Strategy Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my "Trade Pro" trading strategy like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal...  .If you want to  this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because  The strategy has been updated a bit...

“Trade Pro” Strategy is now below-  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034

new is  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034


============================

My channel:  https://t.me/FreeForexProSignal


My contact:   https://t.me/GliFxBD

WhatsApp: +8801926371777

========


  • i have Non Stop Live Trading  experience from 2010 with currency pair and Stock Trading  Etc ,


mainly i m GBP  and USD specialist ....!

The way of MY trading style Price Action with some unique Strategy ....!


======================>>>>>>

  • My investment philosophy; Investment is a comprehensive trading arts, the mainly  of it is to grasp the opportunity. As a strategi provider, i will make an investment under the premise of ensuring the safety of investment fund ,  Although this strategy can’t let you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I  believe that, as long as we hold the correct investment  strategy, our future  will be more successful...

===-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

How To set up your subscription: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r99S48RiKeA&amp

How to subscribe signal >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

how to install vps >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994

=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-



Ortalama derecelendirme:
Juan Frutos Micol
190
Juan Frutos Micol 2024.11.13 20:00 
 

El historial de transacciones no es real, a mi me tiene apalancado con 4 posiciones de mas de 250€ las cuales no las pone

2025.10.08 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 13:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 05:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 12:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 08:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.03 19:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 15:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 08:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.31 21:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 12:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 06:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 01:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 14:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 07:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 01:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.11 11:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.08 16:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.08 10:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
