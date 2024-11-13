СигналыРазделы
KAUSER AHMED

Trade

KAUSER AHMED
1 отзыв
Надежность
217 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2021 1 971%
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
2 377
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 854 (77.99%)
Убыточных трейдов:
523 (22.00%)
Лучший трейд:
343.31 USD
Худший трейд:
-241.19 USD
Общая прибыль:
17 400.02 USD (6 963 111 pips)
Общий убыток:
-10 809.51 USD (3 710 359 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
56 (66.98 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
738.75 USD (11)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.15
Торговая активность:
35.56%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
126.84%
Последний трейд:
15 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
21
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
4.57
Длинных трейдов:
1 246 (52.42%)
Коротких трейдов:
1 131 (47.58%)
Профит фактор:
1.61
Мат. ожидание:
2.77 USD
Средняя прибыль:
9.39 USD
Средний убыток:
-20.67 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
12 (-206.83 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 443.64 USD (9)
Прирост в месяц:
9.43%
Годовой прогноз:
112.65%
Алготрейдинг:
33%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
1 443.64 USD (18.72%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
20.13% (688.20 USD)
По эквити:
57.48% (6 515.30 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 708
GBPUSD 516
EURUSD 499
BTCUSD 185
AUDNZD 179
NZDCAD 153
AUDCAD 58
USDCAD 58
USDJPY 15
SUMMARY 3
CADJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 5.2K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD -1.7K
BTCUSD 1.9K
AUDNZD -78
NZDCAD 126
AUDCAD -70
USDCAD -35
USDJPY 87
SUMMARY 6
CADJPY -13
AUDJPY -14
NZDJPY -12
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 144K
GBPUSD 31K
EURUSD -4K
BTCUSD 3.1M
AUDNZD -10K
NZDCAD 18K
AUDCAD -8.6K
USDCAD -4.7K
USDJPY 1.6K
SUMMARY 0
CADJPY -870
AUDJPY -947
NZDJPY -823
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +343.31 USD
Худший трейд: -241 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 11
Макс. серия проигрышей: 9
Макс. прибыль в серии: +66.98 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -206.83 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-Live03" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 12
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 4
PepperstoneBS-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Platform
0.17 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.30 × 10
QtradeFX-Live2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.59 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.73 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.91 × 171
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.95 × 103
ICMarkets-Live22
0.99 × 103
ICMarkets-Live19
1.00 × 221
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live08
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.01 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.05 × 313
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.18 × 598
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.21 × 76
GlobalPrime-Live
1.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.26 × 270
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.34 × 247
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.48 × 139
Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my "Trade Pro" trading strategy like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal...  .If you want to  this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because  The strategy has been updated a bit...

“Trade Pro” Strategy is now below-  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034

new is  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034


============================

My channel:  https://t.me/FreeForexProSignal


My contact:   https://t.me/GliFxBD

WhatsApp: +8801926371777

========


  • i have Non Stop Live Trading  experience from 2010 with currency pair and Stock Trading  Etc ,


mainly i m GBP  and USD specialist ....!

The way of MY trading style Price Action with some unique Strategy ....!


======================>>>>>>

  • My investment philosophy; Investment is a comprehensive trading arts, the mainly  of it is to grasp the opportunity. As a strategi provider, i will make an investment under the premise of ensuring the safety of investment fund ,  Although this strategy can’t let you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I  believe that, as long as we hold the correct investment  strategy, our future  will be more successful...

===-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

How To set up your subscription: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r99S48RiKeA&amp

How to subscribe signal >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

how to install vps >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994

=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-



Средняя оценка:
Juan Frutos Micol
190
Juan Frutos Micol 2024.11.13 20:00 
 

El historial de transacciones no es real, a mi me tiene apalancado con 4 posiciones de mas de 250€ las cuales no las pone

2025.11.05 05:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 19:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 13:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 05:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 12:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 08:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.03 19:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 15:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 08:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.31 21:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 12:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 06:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 01:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 14:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 07:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.