KAUSER AHMED

Trade

KAUSER AHMED
1 comentario
Fiabilidad
217 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2021 2 022%
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
2 391
Transacciones Rentables:
1 866 (78.04%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
525 (21.96%)
Mejor transacción:
343.31 USD
Peor transacción:
-241.19 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
17 459.74 USD (6 977 416 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-10 813.59 USD (3 718 422 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
56 (66.98 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
738.75 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Actividad comercial:
35.56%
Carga máxima del depósito:
126.84%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
35
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
4.60
Transacciones Largas:
1 258 (52.61%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 133 (47.39%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.61
Beneficio Esperado:
2.78 USD
Beneficio medio:
9.36 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-20.60 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
12 (-206.83 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 443.64 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
14.55%
Pronóstico anual:
176.57%
Trading algorítmico:
33%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
1 443.64 USD (18.72%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
20.13% (688.20 USD)
De fondos:
57.48% (6 515.30 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 720
GBPUSD 516
EURUSD 499
BTCUSD 187
AUDNZD 179
NZDCAD 153
AUDCAD 58
USDCAD 58
USDJPY 15
SUMMARY 3
CADJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 5.2K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD -1.7K
BTCUSD 1.9K
AUDNZD -78
NZDCAD 126
AUDCAD -70
USDCAD -35
USDJPY 87
SUMMARY 6
CADJPY -13
AUDJPY -14
NZDJPY -12
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 146K
GBPUSD 31K
EURUSD -4K
BTCUSD 3.1M
AUDNZD -10K
NZDCAD 18K
AUDCAD -8.6K
USDCAD -4.7K
USDJPY 1.6K
SUMMARY 0
CADJPY -870
AUDJPY -947
NZDJPY -823
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +343.31 USD
Peor transacción: -241 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +66.98 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -206.83 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live03" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 12
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 4
PepperstoneBS-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Platform
0.17 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.30 × 10
QtradeFX-Live2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.59 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.73 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.91 × 171
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.95 × 103
ICMarkets-Live22
0.99 × 103
ICMarkets-Live19
1.00 × 221
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live08
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.01 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.05 × 313
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.18 × 598
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.21 × 76
GlobalPrime-Live
1.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.26 × 270
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.34 × 247
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.48 × 139
otros 99...
Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my "Trade Pro" trading strategy like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal...  .If you want to  this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because  The strategy has been updated a bit...

“Trade Pro”  Strategy Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my "Trade Pro" trading strategy like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal...  .If you want to  this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because  The strategy has been updated a bit...

“Trade Pro” Strategy is now below-  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034

new is  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034


============================

My channel:  https://t.me/FreeForexProSignal


My contact:   https://t.me/GliFxBD

WhatsApp: +8801926371777

========


  • i have Non Stop Live Trading  experience from 2010 with currency pair and Stock Trading  Etc ,


mainly i m GBP  and USD specialist ....!

The way of MY trading style Price Action with some unique Strategy ....!


======================>>>>>>

  • My investment philosophy; Investment is a comprehensive trading arts, the mainly  of it is to grasp the opportunity. As a strategi provider, i will make an investment under the premise of ensuring the safety of investment fund ,  Although this strategy can’t let you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I  believe that, as long as we hold the correct investment  strategy, our future  will be more successful...

===-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

How To set up your subscription: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r99S48RiKeA&amp

How to subscribe signal >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

how to install vps >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994

=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-



Evaluación media:
Juan Frutos Micol
190
Juan Frutos Micol 2024.11.13 20:00 
 

El historial de transacciones no es real, a mi me tiene apalancado con 4 posiciones de mas de 250€ las cuales no las pone

