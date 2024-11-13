SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Trade Pro
KAUSER AHMED

Trade Pro

KAUSER AHMED
1 avis
Fiabilité
206 semaines
2 / 9.9K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 1 393%
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 118
Bénéfice trades:
1 669 (78.80%)
Perte trades:
449 (21.20%)
Meilleure transaction:
343.31 USD
Pire transaction:
-157.85 USD
Bénéfice brut:
12 800.41 USD (4 196 024 pips)
Perte brute:
-7 370.47 USD (1 970 584 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
56 (66.98 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
592.79 USD (35)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
32.55%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
107.89%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
5.49
Longs trades:
1 013 (47.83%)
Courts trades:
1 105 (52.17%)
Facteur de profit:
1.74
Rendement attendu:
2.56 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.67 USD
Perte moyenne:
-16.42 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-206.83 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-545.93 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.79%
Prévision annuelle:
-33.80%
Algo trading:
37%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
989.78 USD (15.28%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
20.13% (688.20 USD)
Par fonds propres:
57.48% (6 515.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 517
GBPUSD 516
EURUSD 479
AUDNZD 179
NZDCAD 153
BTCUSD 137
AUDCAD 58
USDCAD 58
USDJPY 15
SUMMARY 3
CADJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.4K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD -217
AUDNZD -78
NZDCAD 126
BTCUSD 1K
AUDCAD -70
USDCAD -35
USDJPY 87
SUMMARY 6
CADJPY -13
AUDJPY -14
NZDJPY -12
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 118K
GBPUSD 31K
EURUSD 10K
AUDNZD -10K
NZDCAD 18K
BTCUSD 2.1M
AUDCAD -8.6K
USDCAD -4.7K
USDJPY 1.6K
SUMMARY 0
CADJPY -870
AUDJPY -947
NZDJPY -823
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +343.31 USD
Pire transaction: -158 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 35
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +66.98 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -206.83 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live03" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real4
0.00 × 4
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 12
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Platform
0.17 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.30 × 10
QtradeFX-Live2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.59 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.73 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.91 × 171
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.95 × 103
ICMarkets-Live22
0.99 × 103
ICMarkets-Live19
1.00 × 221
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live08
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.01 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.05 × 313
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.18 × 598
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.21 × 76
GlobalPrime-Live
1.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.26 × 270
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.34 × 247
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.48 × 139
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.50 × 2
99 plus...
Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my "Trade Pro" trading strategy like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal...  .If you want to  this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because  The strategy has been updated a bit...

“Trade Pro”  Strategy Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my "Trade Pro" trading strategy like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal...  .If you want to  this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because  The strategy has been updated a bit...

“Trade Pro” Strategy is now below-  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034

new is  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034


============================

My channel:  https://t.me/FreeForexProSignal


My contact:   https://t.me/GliFxBD

WhatsApp: +8801926371777

========


  • i have Non Stop Live Trading  experience from 2010 with currency pair and Stock Trading  Etc ,


mainly i m GBP  and USD specialist ....!

The way of MY trading style Price Action with some unique Strategy ....!


======================>>>>>>

  • My investment philosophy; Investment is a comprehensive trading arts, the mainly  of it is to grasp the opportunity. As a strategi provider, i will make an investment under the premise of ensuring the safety of investment fund ,  Although this strategy can’t let you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I  believe that, as long as we hold the correct investment  strategy, our future  will be more successful...

===-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

How To set up your subscription: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r99S48RiKeA&amp

How to subscribe signal >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

how to install vps >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994

=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-



Note moyenne:
Juan Frutos Micol
190
Juan Frutos Micol 2024.11.13 20:00 
 

El historial de transacciones no es real, a mi me tiene apalancado con 4 posiciones de mas de 250€ las cuales no las pone

Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Trade Pro
30 USD par mois
1 393%
2
9.9K
USD
20K
USD
206
37%
2 118
78%
33%
1.73
2.56
USD
57%
1:500
Copier

